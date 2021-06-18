Earlier in the week, Portsmouth was enjoying highs of 24C as the city basked in glorious sunshine on Monday.

But this weekend calls for an umbrella rather than sunscreen, as showers are set to last across the next two days.

According to the Met Office, today will see rainy weather persist to about 8pm, when England is due to face Scotland at Wembley Stadium in the Euro 2020 tournament.

Rain is due to last across Friday, with the rest of the weekend punctuated by downpours.

The weather forecasting organisation has also issued a yellow rain warning across Portsmouth due to the downpours predicted across Friday.

Spells of heavy rain may lead to some travel disruption and flooding, with thunder possible towards eastern coasts of the UK.

On Saturday there is a 10 per cent chance of rain throughout the day, increasing to 80 per cent at 4pm, with an hour’s worth of rain before a cloudy but dry evening.

Temperatures on Saturday will see highs of 16C and lows of 14C.

Sunday will bring slightly warmer temperatures with highs of 18C and lows of 14C, with dry and cloudy weather throughout the day and a 40 per cent chance of rain at around 1pm.

Nights will continue to feel humid, reaching 100 per cent humid saturation in the early hours of Monday morning.

