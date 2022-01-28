Unseasonably mild weather forecast for Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville and Hayling Island: Here's how warm it will get according to Met Office
PORTSMOUTH and the surrounding towns are set for some unseasonably warm weather this weekend.
The Met Office is forecasting mild conditions over the coming days.
Portsmouth could see temperatures rise into the teens and the warmer weather is also being forecast for Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville.
However you should not expect to see much sunshine despite the milder conditions, with it expected to be very cloudy over the next few days.
Here’s what the Met Office is forecasting:
Portsmouth
On Saturday it will be overcast but there will be highs of 13C and lows of 4C.
Sunday will be slightly cooler with cloudy weather – there will be highs of 8C and lows of 6C.
Gosport
On Saturday it will be overcast but there will be highs of 12C and lows of 4C.
Sunday will be slightly cooler with cloudy weather – there will be highs of 8C and lows of 6C.
Fareham
On Saturday it will be overcast but there will be highs of 12C and lows of 3C.
Sunday will be slightly cooler with cloudy weather – there will be highs of 7C and lows of 5C.
Havant
On Saturday it will be overcast but there will be highs of 12C and lows of 3C.
Sunday will be slightly cooler with cloudy weather – there will be highs of 7C and lows of 5C.
Waterlooville
On Saturday it will be overcast but there will be highs of 12C and lows of 3C.
Sunday will be slightly cooler with cloudy weather – there will be highs of 7C and lows of 5C.
Hayling Island
On Saturday it will be overcast but there will be highs of 12C and lows of 4C.
Sunday will be slightly cooler with cloudy weather – there will be highs of 8C and lows of 6C.