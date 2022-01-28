GV of Hayling Island beach. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Met Office is forecasting mild conditions over the coming days.

Portsmouth could see temperatures rise into the teens and the warmer weather is also being forecast for Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However you should not expect to see much sunshine despite the milder conditions, with it expected to be very cloudy over the next few days.

Here’s what the Met Office is forecasting:

Portsmouth

On Saturday it will be overcast but there will be highs of 13C and lows of 4C.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with cloudy weather – there will be highs of 8C and lows of 6C.

SEE ALSO: Father and daughter are both set for a haircut in bid to raise money for The Little Princess Trust

Gosport

On Saturday it will be overcast but there will be highs of 12C and lows of 4C.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with cloudy weather – there will be highs of 8C and lows of 6C.

Fareham

On Saturday it will be overcast but there will be highs of 12C and lows of 3C.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with cloudy weather – there will be highs of 7C and lows of 5C.

Havant

On Saturday it will be overcast but there will be highs of 12C and lows of 3C.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with cloudy weather – there will be highs of 7C and lows of 5C.

Waterlooville

On Saturday it will be overcast but there will be highs of 12C and lows of 3C.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with cloudy weather – there will be highs of 7C and lows of 5C.

Hayling Island

On Saturday it will be overcast but there will be highs of 12C and lows of 4C.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with cloudy weather – there will be highs of 8C and lows of 6C.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron