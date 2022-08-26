Victorious 2022: Hour-by-hour forecast for Day 1 of Portsmouth festival - here's what to expect
Victorious Festival kicks off today and you might be wondering what to expect from the weather.
Bank Holiday weekends are often associated with rainy weather and downpours but will that be the case this week?
Victorious festival runs from today until Sunday night.
It will be held on Southsea Common – featuring the likes of Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender.
For the headliners, Stereophonics, there will be sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, according to the Met Office.
Friday:
For the first full day at Victorious Festival, the Met Office is forecasting: ‘Sunny changing to partly cloudy by night time’.
There will be highs of 22C and lows of 17C.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for today.
10am – sunny – 18C
11am – sunny – 19C
Noon – sunny – 20C
1pm – sunny – 20C
2pm – sunny – 21C
3pm – sunny intervals – 21C
4pm – sunny intervals – 21C
5pm – sunny intervals – 21C
6pm – sunny intervals – 21C
7pm – sunny intervals – 20C
8pm – partly cloudy – 20C
9pm – partly cloudy – 20C
10pm- partly cloudy – 19C
11pm – partly cloudy – 19C
The weather will be partly cloudy/clear for Bombay Bicycle Club and Stereophonics in the evening.
Saturday:
According to the latest forecast there will be sunny intervals in the morning before becoming clearer and sunny by 1pm for the second day of Victorious Festival.
There will be highs of 21C and lows of 16C.
The warmest part of the day will be between 1pm and 4pm, when temperatures will reach 21C.
For Paolo Nutini’s set on the Common Stage and Bastille on the Castle Stage it will be clear.
The temperature will be about 19C.
Sunday:
The MET Office say the weather will be ‘sunny changing to cloudy by early evening’ on the final day of the festival.
There will be highs of 21C and lows of 16C.
The warmest part of the day will be between 1pm and 7pm, when temperatures will reach 20C.
For Sam Fender’s set on the Common Stage and Anne-Marie’s set on the Castle Stage, it will be partly cloudy for most of the performances.
The temperature will be about 19C.