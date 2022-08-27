Victorious 2022: Hour-by-hour forecast for Day 2 of Portsmouth festival - here's what to expect
Victorious Festival kicked off in style yesterday and you might be wondering what to expect from the weather today.
Bank Holiday weekends are often associated with rainy weather and downpours but will that be the case this weekend?
Victorious festival continues today and Sunday until Sunday night.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: 'Technical' fault delays departure of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales from Portsmouth
-
2
Portsmouth Traffic: Police close lane near Admiral Drake Pub after pedestrian hit by car causing potential delays into city plus latest travel updates on M27, A27, A3(M), M275, M3 and more
-
3
Fareham school holiday camp at Boundary Oak School forced to temporarily close after Ofsted uncovers 'lack of supervision' on site
-
4
Watch: The moment Royal Navy carrier HMS Prince of Wales passes Southsea Common during the Sugababes set at Victorious festival 2022 in Portsmouth
-
5
Police find missing Portsmouth girl, 14, who had not been seen for over a week
It will be held on Southsea Common – featuring the likes of Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender.
Glorious sunshine greeted crowds as they Stereophonics, James and Primal Scream yesterday.
Here is an hour by hour Met Office forecast for today’s action.
Saturday:
According to the latest forecast there will be sunny intervals in the morning before becoming clearer and sunny by 3pm.
Cloud is forecast to cover the skies for parts of the evening, but is due to clear just before Bastille and Paulo Nutini are scheduled to headline.
There will be highs of 21C and lows of 17C.
10am – Sunny Intervals – 17C
11am – Sunny Intervals – 19C
Midday – Sunny Intervals – 20C
1pm – Cloudy – 21C
2pm – Sunny Intervals – 21C
3pm – Sunny – 21C
4pm – Sunny – 21C
5pm – Sunny – 21C
6pm – Sunny – 21C
7pm – Sunny Intervals – 20C
8pm – Partially Cloudy – 20C
9pm – Partially Cloudy – 20C
10pm – Clear – 20C
11pm – Clear – 19C
Sunday:
The MET Office say the weather will be ‘sunny changing to cloudy by early evening’ on the final day of the festival.
There will be highs of 21C and lows of 16C.
The warmest part of the day will be between 1pm and 7pm, when temperatures will reach 20C.
For Sam Fender’s set on the Common Stage and Anne-Marie’s set on the Castle Stage, it will be partly cloudy for most of the performances.
The temperature will be about 19C.