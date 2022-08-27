Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bank Holiday weekends are often associated with rainy weather and downpours but will that be the case this weekend?

Victorious festival continues today and Sunday until Sunday night.

Crowds enjoying Bombay Bicycle Club on Friday night. Photos by Alex Shute

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be held on Southsea Common – featuring the likes of Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender.

Glorious sunshine greeted crowds as they Stereophonics, James and Primal Scream yesterday.

Here is an hour by hour Met Office forecast for today’s action.

SEE MORE: Full list of planned road closures in Southsea and Portsmouth

Victorious Festival 2019 by Shaun Roster www.shaunroster.com Instagram: @shaunroster

Saturday:

According to the latest forecast there will be sunny intervals in the morning before becoming clearer and sunny by 3pm.

Cloud is forecast to cover the skies for parts of the evening, but is due to clear just before Bastille and Paulo Nutini are scheduled to headline.

There will be highs of 21C and lows of 17C.

READ ALSO: The ultimate camping guide for Victorious Festival 2022

10am – Sunny Intervals – 17C

11am – Sunny Intervals – 19C

Midday – Sunny Intervals – 20C

1pm – Cloudy – 21C

2pm – Sunny Intervals – 21C

3pm – Sunny – 21C

4pm – Sunny – 21C

5pm – Sunny – 21C

6pm – Sunny – 21C

7pm – Sunny Intervals – 20C

8pm – Partially Cloudy – 20C

9pm – Partially Cloudy – 20C

10pm – Clear – 20C

11pm – Clear – 19C

Sunday:

The MET Office say the weather will be ‘sunny changing to cloudy by early evening’ on the final day of the festival.

There will be highs of 21C and lows of 16C.

The warmest part of the day will be between 1pm and 7pm, when temperatures will reach 20C.

For Sam Fender’s set on the Common Stage and Anne-Marie’s set on the Castle Stage, it will be partly cloudy for most of the performances.