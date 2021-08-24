Bank Holiday weekends are often associated with rainy weather and downpours but will that be the case this week?

Victorious Festival takes place from Friday evening until Sunday night.

It will be held on Southsea Common and feature the likes of Royal Blood, Madness, The Streets, Manic Street Preachers and more.

Victorious Festival. Picture: Shaun Roster

Here is the first look at the Met Office forecast for the weekend:

Friday

The Met Office is predicting ‘sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime’ on Friday.

There will be highs of 20C and lows of 12C.

The first act on the Common Stage is at 1.50pm – and the weather will be cloudy and 19C.

For the headliners Madness, the weather will be clear and 16C.

Saturday

For the first full day of Victorious Festival, the Met Office is forecasting: ‘Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.’

There will be highs of 21C and lows of 12C.

It will be sunny for the first acts of the day.

For the Streets on Common Stage and Manic Street Preachers on the Castle Stage the weather will be clear and 16C.

Sunday

According to the latest forecast it will be sunny on Sunday for the final day of Victorious Festival.

There will be highs of 21C and lows of 12C.

The warmest part of the day will be between 4pm and 7pm, when temperatures will reach 21C.

For Royal Blood’s headline set on the Common Stage and Nile Rodgers and Chic on the Castle Stage, it will be once again clear.

The temperature will be 16C.

