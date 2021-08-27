Bank Holiday weekends are often associated with rainy weather and downpours but will that be the case this week?

Victorious Festival has started now and runs until Sunday night.

It will be held on Southsea Common and feature the likes of Royal Blood, Madness, The Streets, Manic Street Preachers and more.

Victorious Festival. Picture: Shaun Roster

Here is the first look at the Met Office forecast for the weekend:

Friday

Here is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Friday in Portsmouth:

- Noon – Cloudy – highs of 18C

- 1pm – Cloudy- highs of 18C

- 2pm – overcast – highs of 19C

- 3pm – overcast – highs of 19C

- 4pm – cloudy – highs of 20C

- 5pm – cloudy – highs of 20C

- 6pm – sunny intervals – highs of 20C

- 7pm – cloudy – highs of 20C

- 8pm – partly cloudy – highs of 19C

- 9pm – partly cloudy – highs of 18C

- 10pm – partly cloudy – highs of 17C

- 11pm – clear night – highs of 17C

For the headliners Madness, the weather will be partly cloudy.

Saturday

For the first full day of Victorious Festival, the Met Office is forecasting: ‘Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.’

There will be highs of 22C and lows of 13C.

It will be sunny for the first acts of the day.

For the Streets on Common Stage and Manic Street Preachers on the Castle Stage the weather will be clear.

Sunday

According to the latest forecast it will be sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon on Sunday for the final day of Victorious Festival.

There will be highs of 21C and lows of 13C.

The warmest part of the day will be between 4pm and 7pm, when temperatures will reach 21C.

For Royal Blood’s headline set on the Common Stage and Nile Rodgers and Chic on the Castle Stage, it will be once again clear.

The temperature will be 17C.

