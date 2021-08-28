Bank Holiday weekends are often associated with rainy weather and downpours but will that be the case this week?

Victorious Festival has started now and runs until Sunday night.

It will be held on Southsea Common and feature the likes of Royal Blood, Madness, The Streets, Manic Street Preachers and more.

Victorious Festival. Picture: Shaun Roster

For the headliners Madness, the weather will be partly cloudy.

Saturday

For the first full day of Victorious Festival, the Met Office is forecasting: ‘Sunny changing to overcast by lunchtime.’

There will be highs of 21C and lows of 13C.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for today:

11am – cloudy – 18C

Noon – sunny intervals – 19C

1pm – cloudy – 20C

2pm – cloudy – 20C

3pm – cloudy – 20C

4pm – overcast – 20C

5pm – cloudy – 20C

6pm – cloudy – 20C

7pm – sunny intervals – 19C

8pm – cloudy – 19C

9pm – partly cloudy – 18C

10pm – clear night – 17C

11pm – clear night – 17C

The weather will be partly cloudy/ clear for The Streets and Manic Street Preachers this evening.

Sunday

According to the latest forecast it will be sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime on Sunday for the final day of Victorious Festival.

There will be highs of 22C and lows of 14C.

The warmest part of the day will be between 2pm and 6pm, when temperatures will reach 21C.

For Royal Blood’s headline set on the Common Stage and Nile Rodgers and Chic on the Castle Stage, it will be once again clear.

The temperature will be 18C and 17C.

