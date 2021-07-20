Warnings to avoid heatstroke in place as people enjoy the hot weather in Portsmouth

People flocked to Southsea seafront on July 20 to enjoy the sunshine.

However, the Met Office has issued a level three heatwave alert for the south east region, which means there is a 90 per cent probability of heatwave conditions until 9am on July 23. This could mean temperatures of 31C on two or more consecutive days and 16C during the night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southsea skater making the most of the great weather. Picture: Mike Cooter (200721)

Public health boss at Hampshire County Council, Councillor Liz Fairhurst, said: ‘It’s important to look after yourself and those around you in this weather by following advice for protecting yourself, anyone you care for and people who are vulnerable to the heat. Don’t underestimate the heat and take action to stay well whilst heatwave conditions prevail.’

Groups likely to be affected include babies and very young children, older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

The Department of Health has issued advice to avoid heatstroke and dehydration, which is particularly important to those in the high-risk groups, including staying out of the heat, cooling yourself down and keeping your environment cool.

SEE ALSO: Extreme heat warning in place

Southsea skater Tyler Fitall (21) testing some tricks on the seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (200721)

Highways England has also advised people to take bottles of water when travelling in the car and checking travel conditions ahead of journeys.

Dan Lacey, Highways England National Network Manager, said: ‘I would urge people to prepare for their journey by stocking up on water, checking their vehicles, particularly tyre pressures and tread, oil levels and coolant.

‘During the pandemic and foreign travel restrictions, we are seeing a lot of people making staycation journeys, particularly to the south west. We and our recovery partners are responding to an increasing number of breakdowns, so we’re asking people to check their vehicles, assess travel conditions before they set off and be prepared.’

If you suspect someone is suffering with heatstroke call NHS 111 or a GP – or 999 in an emergency.

Tony Smith (31) and Rebecca Oszczyk (24) on a day trip from Bicester cool down with an ice cream. Picture: Mike Cooter (200721)

Further information about travelling safely can be found by visiting highways.gov.uk/traffic or calling the Highways England information line on 0300 123 5000.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Ivor & Wendy from Swindon visit when Southsea is in full bloom. Picture: Mike Cooter (200721)

Sisters Inshirah Hussein (7) and Mirah Hussein (4) making the most of the cooling fountains by Southsea Castle. Picture: Mike Cooter (200721)