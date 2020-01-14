Watch huge waves smash onto Southsea Common as Storm Brendan takes hold

Have your say

Flood warnings are in place across the Portsmouth area after Storm Brendan took hold.

Most of the south coast is experiencing stormy weather of wind gusts of up to 55mph expected over the next few hours.

Some roads – including in Gosport and Titchfield – have been closed until tomorrow for safety reasons.

In Southsea drivers have stopped from accessing the seafront as huge waves hit the sea wall and land on the common.

Our video editor Habibur Rahman braved the horrible weather and headed down to Southsea to capture the stormy conditions.

Flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency, which says roads and car parks will be flooded by a tide 2ft higher than usual.

The warnings are for Langstone and Emsworth, where Wednesday’s early morning tide at 2am is higher than normal due to the Gale Force 8 southerly winds and large waves.

The Environment Agency says that the flooding can cause disruption to travel, damage to property and present some health hazards.

It has recommended that people keep up to date with the latest information, move important items to a higher level if possible, and prepare an emergency grab bag containing bottled water, warm clothes, medicines and other essential items.

As well as flood warnings, there are 119 flood alerts across the country, including for Portsmouth, which are a lesser warning and indicate that disruption may be caused.