WATCH: Spooky fog clinging onto the coastline on a sunny day in the Solent off Hayling Island and Eastney
Spooky fog has been captured on video in the Solent - despite today’s glorious weather.
Our video, captured by Habibur Rahman and embedded in this story, shows spooky fog clinging to the coastline despite the rest of the city enjoying sunshine and clear skies.
It comes after a yellow warning was issued by The UK Health Security Agency. The warning, in place from 8am on Monday, June 24 until Thursday, June 27 at 5pm, comes as The Met Office is predicting “the highest temperatures of the year so far” to hit large parts of the country.
