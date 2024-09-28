Weather warning for rain issued for Portsmouth and Hampshire with up to 80ml of rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weather warning for rain has been issued for Portsmouth and Hampshire.

The Met Office is warning people to take preparations as the yellow warning comes into force from Sunday at 4pm until 9am on Monday.

The Met Office said: “Rain is expected to develop across southwest England and south Wales during Sunday morning, moving slowly east before rain gradually eases from the west during the second half of Sunday night.

“Much of the warning area is likely to see 20-30 mm fall over 9-12 hours, though some places may see 50-80 mm. These higher accumulations are most likely across higher ground in south Wales, Dartmoor and the Dorset Downs.”

The Met Office says people can expect:

Some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely