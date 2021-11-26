Storm Arwen is set to hit the county tomorrow causing blustery winds, rain showers, and even a small chance of snow.

According to the Met Office, most areas will see spells of rain or sleet, but this could turn into snow and cause some travel disruption.

The warning is due to last between midnight and 10am.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow in parts of Hampshire amid Storm Arwen. Picture: Rach Horn

A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘An area of rain will move southwards across central, southern and southeast England on Saturday morning.

‘Whilst this is expected to be mostly of rain there is a chance that this will turn to snow in places, even to low levels.

‘There is a chance of 2cm to 5cm of snow falling in some locations and perhaps up to 8cm over some of the higher ground above 150-200 m.’

This weather warning covers the north of Hampshire, primarily in Basingstoke and Winchester, but the Met Office predict there is a small chance of snow happening further south.

The impact of the storm is set to see temperatures plummet, with the wind making it seem below freezing.

In Portsmouth, they will drop to 4C but it will feel like -3C on average.

A yellow weather warning for wind is also in place in Fareham, making the temperatures much colder.

The Met Office predict that there is a small chance of delays on the roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, and air and rail travel might also be affected.

Problems with mobile phone signal and power cuts may also be possible.

The spokesperson added: ‘Were this to occur some disruption is likely but this would be short lived with any snow melting during the morning.

‘The most likely outcome is that most places will see rain with only a little sleet or snow in the heaviest bursts.’

