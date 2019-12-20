Weather warning in place for Portsmouth as Met Office warns of more heavy showers

Have your say

A Met Office warning for heavy rain remains in place today for Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

The yellow-level warning is scheduled to last until midday, with forecasters predicting an increased risk of flooding and travel disruption.

The Met Office warned about difficult driving conditions, potential cancellation of buses and trains and possible flooding of homes and businesses.

Another warning has been issued for this weekend, which lasts from midnight tonight to 12pm on Sunday.

In Portsmouth showers are expected this afternoon, between 12pm and 3pm, and later tonight after 7pm.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and potential flooding. 'Photo: Jason Chadwick.

More heavy rain is forecast tomorrow afternoon with gusts of more than 30mph.

The wintry weather has already caused disruption on the railway, with train services between Fareham and Eastleigh being diverted today because of flooding on the line near Hedge End.

Hampshire Constabulary has also urged people to take care when driving in heavy rain after a series of accidents in Hampshire over the last couple of days. Part of the M23 near Gatwick Airport is shut due to flooding.

Urgent repair work is also being carried out after a huge chunk of Southsea’s seafront promenade collapsed.

Steel sheet piles, measuring 10 metres long, are being installed to protect the area from further damage.