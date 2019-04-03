Will it snow in Portsmouth and Hampshire? Here’s latest forecast as wintry snap to hit UK 

A COLD snap is set to bring wintry weather to parts of the UK, forecasters are warning.

The Met Office is predicting chillier conditions across the country following the warm and sunny start to Spring experienced over recent weeks.

Snow in Portsmouth earlier this year. Picture: Zaini Kamarol Zaman

A yellow weather warning has been issued for hill snow for an area of northern England and southern Scotland, while flurries were seen down into the Midlands in the early hours.

According to the Gosport Weather Station temperatures dipped to near freezing – 0.8C – at 6.54am today.

Temperatures in our area are expected to remain in single figures for most of the day as the wintry spell continues, with a high of 9C predicted for Portsmouth.

Will we see snow in our area?

Forecasters said a deep area of low pressure is currently centred over the UK, bringing with it the potential to drive showers and produce long spells of wet and changeable weather.

Currently light rain showers are predicted for Portsmouth this afternoon at 3pm, while Fareham, Gosport and Havant will also see showers and the rain will be heavier in Waterlooville lasting from 2pm until 8pm.

However snow or sleet are not being forecast currently for the places in our area.

Snow to hit parts of UK

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said: ‘In the north of the UK there will be more persistent rain and hill snow today, particularly on higher ground in southern Scotland and northern England.

‘There is a weather warning in force in those areas for until 10 o'clock. There could be some snow to lower levels, but essentially it's a high-ground feature and it could cause some localised disruption over high routes.’

Parts of Cumbria, Northumberland and Durham are in the warning area in England, while north of the border it covers parts of Dumfries and Galloway, East and West Lothian, East Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.

Up to 5cm of snow could accumulate above 200m and up to 10cm above 400m, the Met Office said.

The band of rain and hill snow will push eastwards through Wednesday, while Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to see strong winds with coastal gales.

There will be sunshine and some rain for the southern and western parts, although showers are forecast to be heavy with hail and thunder mixed in.

Little change in the conditions is expected for Thursday, although the focus for most of the showers will be in the south-west of the UK.

Hill snow will persist across high areas in the north, while in the south-west some drier and brighter weather is expected to arrive.

There is an improving picture towards the weekend, with brighter, drier and warmer conditions expected for many parts on Friday and into the weekend.