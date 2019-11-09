Yellow weather warning issued for heavy rain in Portsmouth area

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in and around Portsmouth today.

The warning – which covers a swathe of the south of England, with Oxfordshire at the northern end, down to Portsmouth and across to Brighton – has been issued for between 11am and midnight.

The Met Office says that there will be ‘heavy rain causing some transport disruption’, with bus and train services probably affected and likely to run late, and spray and flooding on the roads.

The warning does not – at present – extend into Sunday.