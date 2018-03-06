Website launched to help Hampshire groups and charities connect better

A NEW website has been set up to help charities and organisations connect and share information.

The Hampshire Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) Network has launched its new website in response to an increase in demand.

Hampshire CVS is an alliance of 10 organisations who work together to provide development services and the skills needed for groups to grow and meet the challenges of their communities.

In a recent survey of its members, more than half reported an increase in demand for their help from residents.

Many also said it was becoming harder to find volunteers.

In response, Hampshire CVS has launched the website designed to help charities and community groups connect with network partners, providing clear and easy access to the skills and resources they need.

Tom Belshaw, development manager for Community First, who co-ordinated the website project team, said: ‘As a network we recognise we can do more by working together to make it easier for charities and community groups to find and access the help they need, how and when they need it.

‘The new website is a significant step in us demonstrating that we’re responding to the views and experiences of our stakeholders and will ensure we make the best use of the specialist expertise of partners in the network.’

n For more information about Hampshire CVS and the work they do visit the website at hampshirecvs.org.uk