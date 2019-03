Have your say

A WEEK celebrating cask ale is to return for its 11th year.

Cask Ale Week will run from September 19 until 25. It gives breweries, pubs and communities the opportunity to celebrate cask ale by holding events, festivals, offering tasters and putting on competitions.

It is free for pubs and breweries to sign up to.

For more or to see your nearest cask ale pub go to caskaleweek.co.uk/