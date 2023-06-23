Weekend of fundraising exceeds expectations for Armed Forces veterans in need of support

‘Help for Heroes do such superb work for many people, so we’re delighted to be able to present them with this fundraising to help them keep up all the good that they do.’The Whiteley Superstore’s fundraising is part of Tesco’s long-standing support of military charities, with Tesco a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant.Trevor Fudger, Supporter Experience Manager at Help for Heroes, said: ‘We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of Tesco Whiteley and its amazing community of staff and customers. Their generous contribution will make a big difference to the lives of wounded veterans and their families.‘Together, we are helping to rebuild lives and provide vital support to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Thank you for standing with us and showing that compassion truly knows no bounds.’Tesco employs more former military personnel than any other business in the UK, and Tesco’s founder Sir Jack Cohen established the business with his World War One demob money.Further information about Help for Heroes is available at www.helpforheroes.org.uk