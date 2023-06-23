News you can trust since 1877
Weekend of fundraising exceeds expectations for Armed Forces veterans in need of support

Fun and fundraising went hand in hand when kind-hearted customers at the Tesco Whiteley store donated more than £2,000 for veterans.
By Glenn PriceContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:31 BST- 2 min read
Shoppers in Whiteley donated £2,000 to veterans of the Armed ForcesShoppers in Whiteley donated £2,000 to veterans of the Armed Forces
The store’s weekend of entertainment and awareness-raising for Help for Heroes included volunteers from the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, Royal Navy, the Buskerteers Choir and many members of the public.

A total of £2, 218 was collected, with all funds going to support wounded veterans and their families who’ve been impacted by injury or illness sustained while serving their country in the British Armed Forces.

Caroline Mannell, Community Champion at the superstore, endured the hot weather to wear a full Navy Bear costume.

Shoppers in Whiteley donated £2,000 to veterans of the Armed ForcesShoppers in Whiteley donated £2,000 to veterans of the Armed Forces
She said: ‘The weekend was fantastic. Colleagues and customers really embraced the occasion. I can’t believe how much we raised. It’s amazing.

‘I’ve said it many times, but our shoppers are incredible at supporting fundraising events like this one. Whenever we put anything on in aid of a good cause, they really get behind us. I’m so thrilled.

‘Help for Heroes do such superb work for many people, so we’re delighted to be able to present them with this fundraising to help them keep up all the good that they do.’The Whiteley Superstore’s fundraising is part of Tesco’s long-standing support of military charities, with Tesco a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant.Trevor Fudger, Supporter Experience Manager at Help for Heroes, said: ‘We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of Tesco Whiteley and its amazing community of staff and customers. Their generous contribution will make a big difference to the lives of wounded veterans and their families.‘Together, we are helping to rebuild lives and provide vital support to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Thank you for standing with us and showing that compassion truly knows no bounds.’Tesco employs more former military personnel than any other business in the UK, and Tesco’s founder Sir Jack Cohen established the business with his World War One demob money.Further information about Help for Heroes is available at www.helpforheroes.org.uk

Shoppers in Whiteley donated £2,000 to veterans of the Armed ForcesShoppers in Whiteley donated £2,000 to veterans of the Armed Forces
Shoppers in Whiteley donated £2,000 to veterans of the Armed ForcesShoppers in Whiteley donated £2,000 to veterans of the Armed Forces
Shoppers in Whiteley donated £2,000 to veterans of the Armed ForcesShoppers in Whiteley donated £2,000 to veterans of the Armed Forces
