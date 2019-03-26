Wellbeing conference hailed a success

THE CITY’S first ever Wellbeing in Education Conference has been hailed a resounding success.

The conference was attended by more than 120 professionals from schools, colleges and the NHS with the focus on devising a collaborative approach to tackling mental health issues in young people.

Cllr Suzy Horton, cabinet member for education, said: ‘It's vital that schools are well equipped to promote and support good mental health and resilience in both staff and children and to be able to signpost people on to specialist services when needed. Today's conference provided a great platform for people to share ways of encouraging positive mental wellbeing, which we know helps students to learn more effectively.’

The inaugural conference gave educationalists the opportunity to share good practice and identify key areas to address moving forward. A range of experts looked at strategies to deal with stress, body image, sexuality, social media and equality.