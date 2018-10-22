West Sussex man wins £1m in EuroMillions online game 

A MAN from West Sussex has become a millionaire.

The mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr L, scooped the life-changing prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on October 9. He purchased his ticket online.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mr. L for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire.

‘With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming popular.’