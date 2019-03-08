Wetherspoon pub in Portsmouth evacuated and closed as firefighters tackle kitchen blaze

Have your say

PUNTERS and staff have been evacuated from a bustling Portsmouth pub after a fridge-freezer caught fire in its kitchen.

Firefighters from Southsea and Portchester were called to the the Isambard Kingdom Brunel Wetherspoon in Guildhall Walk at 7.37pm.

A fire originating from a fridge-freezer in the drinking hole's kitchen was put out using hose reels, a powder extinguisher and two breathing apparatus.

Bosses at the pub have said it remains closed while assessments are carried out and have praised the efforts of firefighters who quickly got control of the blaze.

A spokesman for Southsea Fire Station said: ‘Staff at the pub did very well.

‘Spoons evacuated all staff and members of the public very quickly and there were no injuries.

‘The fire was put out very quickly.’

The pub hit national headlines in January when Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin visited as part of his 100-leg tour to promote the benefits of a no-deal Brexit.

His visit to Portsmouth became his first debate to get ‘shut down’ as he witnessed ‘the biggest level of disruption’ he had seen on the road so far.