What is the weather forecast for Christmas Day in Portsmouth?

Every year we wish for it. It’s Christmas Day, and outside the snowflakes are falling as we enjoy our festive turkey dinner.

But the reality for people in Portsmouth is a bit more wet this year, with cloud and rain expected to dominate the big day.

The Met Office has said there will be a 30 per cent chance of rain at about 9am, and then again in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise up to about 11C, although with a minimum of 6C it should not be as cold as previous weeks.

The damp forecast continues into the rest of the week, with more rain expected on Boxing Day.

The last white Christmas was in 2010, when the Met Office said snow fell at 19 per cent of its stations across the country.

At least one snowflake has fallen in the UK on Christmas Day on 38 of the last 54 years - so technically we should expect a White Christmas every two years.