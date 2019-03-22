Have your say

Pompey make the trip to Shrewsbury in their latest League One outing.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the fixture, with fourth-placed Blues aiming to close the gap further on the automatic promotion places.

Jamal Lowe in action against Shrewsbury at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

Shrewsbury team news

The Shrews have defensive issues heading into the visit of Kenny Jackett’s men.

Centre-backs James Bolton, Ro-Shaun Williams and Luke Waterfall are all doubts for the game, with the latter limping out of the 2-1 win over Wycombe last weekend.

That may prompt manager Sam Ricketts to switch from a wing-back system to a flat back four.

The boss also has to decide whether to reinstall top scorer 11-goal Fejiri Okenabirhie into his starting line-up.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway and Tyrese Campbell led the front line against the Chairboys.

Likely Shrewsbury line-up

Steve Arnold, Mat Sadler, James Bolton, Omar Beckles, Shaun Whalley, Ollie Norburn, David Edwards, Josh Laurent, Scott Golbourne, Aaron Amadi-Holloway Tyrese Campbell.

Subs: Reice Charles-Crook, Ryan Sears, Anthony Grant, Greg Docherty, RomainVincelot, Stefan Payne, Fejiri Okenabirhie.

Pompey team news

The Blues are without Viv Solomon-Otabor for the trip to New Meadow.

The winger is sidelined with a calf injury after limping off in the 2-0 win against Scunthorpe last week.

Dion Donohue also picked up a hamstring problem for the reserves on Tuesday and is out.

Ronan Curtis has the stitches from his finger removed on Tuesday after severing it in his front door.

However, James Vaughan has recovered from his slight back complaint and should be fit to travel to Shrewsbury.

January arrivals Bryn Morris and Andy Cannon are expected to resume full training next week.

Likely Pompey line-up

Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Jamal Lowe, Omar Bogle.

Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Brandon Haunstrup, Adam May, Oli Hawkins, Lloyd Isgrove, James Vaughan.

Shrewsbury odds

To win: 19/10

1-0 13/2, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 35/1

Pompey odds

To win: 6/4

1-0 6/1, 2-0 10/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 22/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 35/1

Shrewsbury stats

Top scorer: Fejiri Okenabirhie 14

Most assists: Greg Docherty 11

Most games: Luke Waterfall 45

Won 16, Drawn 16, Lost 19

Shrewsbury form

W – 2-1 – Wycombe (H) League One

L – 2-1 – Plymouth (A) League One

L – 2-1 – Rochdale (A) League One

D – 0-0 – AFC Wimbledon (H) League One

W – 2-0 Doncaster (H) League One

Pompey stats

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe 13

Most assists: Ronan Curtis 15

Most games: Matt Clarke 49

Won 30, Drawn 12, Lost 9

Pompey form

W – 2-0 – Scunthorpe (H) League One

W – 2-3 – Walsall (A) League One

L – 2-1 – Charlton (A) League One

W – 5-1 – Bradford (H) League One

W – 0-3 – Bury (A) EFL Trophy

Referee

Ollie Yates (Staffordshire)

Other games

All Saturday 3pm kick-offs, unless stated: Walsall v Barnsley (midday), AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham, Bradford City v Blackpool, Burton Albion v Accrington Stanley, Coventry City v Oxford, Luton Town v Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough United v Southend United, Plymouth Argyle v Bristol Rovers, Rochdale v Scunthorpe United