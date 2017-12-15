What’s being planned in your area

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH

Milton: Construction of front porch and rear two-storey extension at 2 Euston Road; Ms H King.

St Jude: Construction of first-floor and external alterations to existing garage to form a single house at garage rear of 44 Victoria Road South; Mr Satnam Ram.

Central Southsea: Change of use of ground floor from shop (Class A1) to flat (Class C3), external alterations to include installation of new door, window and railings to front elevation (after removal of shopfront) and new windows and door to side elevation at 113 Highland Road; Mr Christian Carroll.

Change of use from retail (Class A1) to cafe/restaurant (Class A3), to include the installation of an extraction system, alterations to shop front and external seating area at 36 - 38 Palmerston Road; Loungers Limited.

GOSPORT

Peel Common: Building for use as yoga studio following demolition of existing garage at 12 Chichester Close; Mr L Wright.

Town: Construction of single-storey side and rear extension at 9 Molesworth Road; Mr D Walsh.

Hardway: Outline application - construction of house fronting Coombe Road at land to rear Of 22 Fieldmore Road; Mr Terry Strutt.

FAREHAM

Fareham East: Single-storey pitched roof extension following demolition of existing lean-to extensions at 44 Southampton Road; Ms Denise Grier.

Fareham North-West: Conservatory at 88 Hillson Drive; Mrs Samantha Paterson.

Portchester West: Single-storey rear extension to measure 5.3m deep and 4m high at 4 The Causeway, Down End; Mr & Mrs Rumbles.

HAVANT

Hayling East: Application for certificate of lawful existing use relating to use of building as a single house at Meadow Farm Nursery, Woodgaston Lane; Mrs G Newell.

Hayling West: Construction of timber summerhouse at 57 Staunton Avenue; Mr Stuart Raffel.

Emsworth: Loft extension to include dormers to front and sides at 6 Nore Crescent; Mrs J Towers.

Hart Plain: Garage conversion into living accommodation and single-storey rear extension at 5 Spencer Gardens; Mrs Marie Hattersley.