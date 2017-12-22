What's on from Friday, December 22 to Thursday, December 28

What's on for the week ahead

TODAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Last Night of the Christmas Proms. An evening of seasonal classics presented by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, with guest conductor Pete Harrison and singers Annie Skates and James Spilling. £17-32. 0844 453 9028 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

EVENTS

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 6.30pm. Festival of Nine Lessons and carols. A traditional telling of the Christmas story through readings and carols sung by the congregation and choir. Followed by sherry and mince pies.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am / 12pm / 2pm / 3pm. Victorian Christmas. Experience the sights, smells and sounds of a Victorian Christmas with festive entertainment in the armouries’ garrison kitchen. £2.50, under-16s free, includes mince pie and mulled wine, non-alcoholic punch or soft drink. 01329 233 734 / royalarmouries.org.

PORTCHESTER: Shopping Precinct. 10am-1pm. Portchester fire crews’ annual charity street collection. Meet your local fire crew and get a photo sat inside the engine in aid of The Firefighters Charity. Followed by tour of Portchester with current engine and vintage pump ladder escape engine.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Beauty in the Beast. An installation by leading contemporary sculptor Laura Ford featuring her recognisable fantasy figures. 01243 774557 / pallant.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Lost in Time. 1930s’ billboard advertisements by lithographic artist Lawrence Gleadle, remastered with the help of local artist Kendal James. (023) 9224 9065 / thespring.co.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. PRINTS for PRESENTS. Winter show featuring fine art by the Greenwich Printmakers Association. jackhousegallery.co.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 4pm. The Snowman. With live music accompaniment performed by the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra with 10-year-old soloist Constance Conway and narration by CBeebies presenter Pui Fan Lee. £11-26. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Ben Walters. Piano boogie-woogie maestro plays a selection of original material, accompanied by his son Tom on saxophone. £14, concessions £13. 01329 223100 / ashcroft.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Blackout. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm / 6.30pm. Aladdin. A Christmas extravaganza of slapstick fun, magical effects, live music and stunning costumes. From £13.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 11.30am / 2.30pm. Santa in Love. A show of music and laughter for young ones and all the family presented by The People’s Theatre Company. £9. (023) 9224 9062 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7pm. Aladdin. Explore a cave of fun, fantasy, and flying carpets! £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 3pm / 7pm. An extraordinary adventure, from the bustling streets of Portsmouth to the magical forests of Hampshire. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7pm. Snow White. Traditional pantomime starring Anita Harris and Melinda Messenger. From £16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Lane. 7.30pm. Festive Christmas Evening. A night of festive entertainment including dance, singing, recitations and carols with the Compton Theatre Organ. £10. 01329 556516 / titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

DANCING

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. 50/50 social ballroom, latin and sequence dancing to music by Andrew Varley. £4.50. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

GOSPORT: The Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Knit a traditional diver’s red hat which will be sold in the Diving Museum shop. Free. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am / 12pm / 2pm / 3pm. Victorian Christmas. Experience the sights, smells and sounds of a Victorian Christmas with festive entertainment in the armouries’ garrison kitchen. £2.50, under-16s free, includes mince pie and mulled wine, non-alcoholic punch or soft drink. 01329 233 734 / royalarmouries.org.

PORTSMOUTH: St Faith’s Church, Crasswell Street, PO1 1HT. 4pm. Nativity Service.

PORT SOLENT: Gracie Ann’s Tea Room, The Boardwalk. 9am / 10.15am. Ice Princess Breakfast Singalong. Bring your little ones along for a delicious breakfast and the opportunity to meet, chat, sing and take photos with Gracie Ann’s Ice Princesses! £8, children £6. 07789 961369.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Last Echo. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am / 2.30pm / 6.30pm. Aladdin. A Christmas extravaganza of slapstick fun, magical effects, live music and stunning costumes. From £13.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 11.30am / 2.30pm. Santa in Love. A show of music and laughter for young ones and all the family presented by The People’s Theatre Company. £9. (023) 9224 9062 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 11am / 3pm / 7pm. An extraordinary adventure, from the bustling streets of Portsmouth to the magical forests of Hampshire. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 11am / 3pm / 7pm. Snow White. Traditional pantomime starring Anita Harris and Melinda Messenger. From £16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

CHRISTMAS EVE

EVENTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. 4pm. Crib Service. Family service depicting the nativity of Jesus. Children welcome to come dressed as shepherds, angels and wise men.

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. 11.15pm. Midnight Mass. All welcome.

FARLINGTON: St Andrew’s Church. 2pm. Crib Service. Family service depicting the nativity of Jesus. Children welcome to come dressed as shepherds, angels and wise men.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 5pm. Nativity Service.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 11.30pm. Midnight Mass.

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfred’s Church, George St. 11.30pm. Midnight Mass.

PORTSMOUTHS: St Faith’s Church, Crasswell St. 11.30pm. Midnight Mass.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Spike’s Xmas Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am / 2.30pm. Aladdin. A Christmas extravaganza of slapstick fun, magical effects, live music and stunning costumes. From £13.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 11.30am / 2.30pm. Santa in Love. A show of music and laughter for young ones and all the family presented by The People’s Theatre Company. £9. (023) 9224 9062 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 1pm / 5pm. An extraordinary adventure, from the bustling streets of Portsmouth to the magical forests of Hampshire. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 12pm / 7pm. Snow White. Traditional pantomime starring Anita Harris and Melinda Messenger. From £16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

CHRISTMAS DAY

EVENTS

FARLINGTON: St Andrew’s Church. 10am. Christmas Morning service. All welcome.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 12-2pm. Spike’s Xmas Lunchtime. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

BOXING DAY

EVENTS

ALRESFORD: Watercress Line, Alresford Railway Station. Times vary. Christmas Leave. Join civilian and military re-enactors and experience the atmosphere of a World War Two Christmas on the railway. £17, children £9, under-2s free, families £43. watercressline.co.uk.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm / 6.30pm. Aladdin. A Christmas extravaganza of slapstick fun, magical effects, live music and stunning costumes. From £13.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 3pm / 7pm. Aladdin. Explore a cave of fun, fantasy, and flying carpets! £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 2pm. An extraordinary adventure, from the bustling streets of Portsmouth to the magical forests of Hampshire. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 12pm / 4pm. Snow White. Traditional pantomime starring Anita Harris and Melinda Messenger. From £16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

ALRESFORD: Watercress Line, Alresford Railway Station. Times vary. Christmas Leave. Join civilian and military re-enactors and experience the atmosphere of a World War Two Christmas on the railway. £17, children £9, under-2s free, families £43. watercressline.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Thriller Live. A spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of the world’s greatest entertainer Michael Jackson. From £24.95. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm / 6.30pm. Aladdin. A Christmas extravaganza of slapstick fun, magical effects, live music and stunning costumes. From £13.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am (relaxed performance) / 3pm. Aladdin. Explore a cave of fun, fantasy, and flying carpets! £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 2pm / 6pm. An extraordinary adventure, from the bustling streets of Portsmouth to the magical forests of Hampshire. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 12pm / 4pm. Snow White. Traditional pantomime starring Anita Harris and Melinda Messenger. From £16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

THURSDAY

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 3.30pm / 7.30pm. Thriller Live. A spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of the world’s greatest entertainer Michael Jackson. From £24.95. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm / 6.30pm. Aladdin. A Christmas extravaganza of slapstick fun, magical effects, live music and stunning costumes. From £13.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am / 3pm. Aladdin. Explore a cave of fun, fantasy, and flying carpets! £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 2pm / 6pm. An extraordinary adventure, from the bustling streets of Portsmouth to the magical forests of Hampshire. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

