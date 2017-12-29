What's on from Friday, December 29 to Thursday, January 4

What's on for the week ahead

TODAY

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. The Blue Road. Blues-rock covers band. facebook.com/Golden

EagleSouthsea.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm / 6.30pm. Aladdin. A Christmas extravaganza of slapstick fun, magical effects, live music and stunning costumes. From £13.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 2pm / 5pm. Snow Play. An interactive smash-hit London production about a showdown between winter and spring to decide who gets to stay and who has to go away. £8. (023) 9224 9062 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 3pm / 7pm. Aladdin. Explore a cave of fun, fantasy, and flying carpets! £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 2pm / 6pm. An extraordinary adventure, from the bustling streets of Portsmouth to the magical forests of Hampshire. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Thriller Live. A spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of the world’s greatest entertainer Michael Jackson. From £24.95. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 12pm / 4pm. Snow White. Traditional pantomime starring Anita Harris and Melinda Messenger. From £16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: Meet in third car park at Farlington Marshes. 10.30am. Group walk across farmland and exposed footpaths. Sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Feeling Good: A Celebration of the Music of Michael Bublé. A fantastic musical journey through the story and songs of Michael Bublé, featuring all the hits performed by Mitchell Rutter. £20. (023) 9224 9062 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Walk, PO1 2AB. 4pm and 8pm Thriller Live. A spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of the world’s greatest entertainer Michael Jackson. Tickets from £24.95. www.portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Stone Free. ’70s rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm / 6.30pm. Aladdin. A Christmas extravaganza of slapstick fun, magical effects, live music and stunning costumes. From £13.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 11am. Snow Play. An interactive smash-hit London production about a showdown between winter and spring to decide who gets to stay and who has to go away. £8. (023) 9224 9062 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 3pm / 7pm. Aladdin. Explore a cave of fun, fantasy, and flying carpets! £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 11am / 3pm. An extraordinary adventure, from the bustling streets of Portsmouth to the magical forests of Hampshire. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 4pm / 8pm. Thriller Live. A spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of the world’s greatest entertainer Michael Jackson. From £24.95. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 11am / 3pm / 7pm. Snow White. Traditional pantomime starring Anita Harris and Melinda Messenger. From £16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

CLUBBING

SOUTHSEA: The Jolly Sailor, Clarence Parade. 8pm. Latino New Year’s Eve Party. Party to the sensational sounds of latin, salsa, funk and everything in between. (023) 9229 5195.

DANCING

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8pm-12.30am. New Year’s Party Dance and Buffet. 50/50 social ballroom, latin and sequence dancing with a few party dances. Bar and raffle. £12.50. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. The NYE Party Night with Simple Men. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am / 2.30pm. Aladdin. A Christmas extravaganza of slapstick fun, magical effects, live music and stunning costumes. From £13.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 3pm / 7pm. Aladdin. Explore a cave of fun, fantasy, and flying carpets! £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 11am / 3pm. An extraordinary adventure, from the bustling streets of Portsmouth to the magical forests of Hampshire. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 11am / 3pm. Snow White. Traditional pantomime starring Anita Harris and Melinda Messenger. From £16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 3pm. Snow White. Traditional pantomime starring Anita Harris and Melinda Messenger. From £16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

TUESDAY

DANCING

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

FILMS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Brecon Ave. 2pm. Pop-up Film Club. All welcome, especially those who are feeling lonely. (023) 9242 1849.

STAGE

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am (relaxed performance) / 3pm. Aladdin. Explore a cave of fun, fantasy, and flying carpets! £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park group walk to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf Quays or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

STAGE

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am / 3pm. Aladdin. Explore a cave of fun, fantasy, and flying carpets! £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Group walk. Short route to Baffins Pond, longer route to Milton Foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Group walk around Hilsea Lido and over the road bridge to the travel and grass paths on the other side. (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through Paulsgrove’s green spaces and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Café, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake and Southsea seafront group walk through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

THURSDAY

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. A collection of hand-woven wall hangings and interior textiles by artist Alice Hume. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

STAGE

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am / 3pm. Aladdin. Explore a cave of fun, fantasy, and flying carpets! £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Rd car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

