What's on from Friday, December 8 to Thursday, December 14

What's on for the week ahead

TODAY

COMEDY

HORNDEAN: Technology College. 7pm. Comedy All Stars Christmas Special. With Jason Byrne, Rob Deering, Gary Delaney and host James Alderson. £15. comedy-allstars.co.uk.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720711 / AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

ALVERSTOKE: St Mary’s Church, Green Rd. 3-7pm. Christmas Tree Festival. 90 illuminated Christmas trees and live music to entertain and enchant.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Lost in Time. 1930s billboard advertisements by lithographic artist Lawrence Gleadle, remastered by local artist Kendal James. (023) 9224 9065 / thespring.co.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. PRINTS for PRESENTS. Winter show featuring fine art by the Greenwich Printmakers Association. jackhousegallery.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Martin Simpson. One of the finest acoustic and slide guitar players in the world. £25, concession £14. 01329 223100 / ashcroft.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall Cafe, Guildhall Sq. 3.30-5.30pm. Guildhall Introducting presents Devin-Jade and Ali Shepherd. Live music by up-and-coming artists. Free. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Power of Three. Blues/rock band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30 / 6.30pm. Aladdin. A Christmas extravaganza of slapstick fun, magical effects, live music and stunning costumes. From £13.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Lane. 7.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. A magical family show full of fun, suspense and songs. 01329 556156.

SATURDAY

COMEDY

HORNDEAN: Technology College. 7pm. Comedy All Stars Christmas Special. See today.

CONCERTS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church, Havant Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Charity Christmas Show. Hosted by the Havant Pitchpipers with Patrick Morrissey, Mysti, Igloo Choir, Local Voices Singing Group and children from Acting Up Theatre School. Free, donations welcome.

DANCING

WICKHAM: Community Centre, Mill Ln. 6.30-11pm. Christmas Buffet Dance. 50/50 ballroom, latin and sequence dancing to music by Chris Stanbury. Bring your own drinks. £17.50. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

ALVERSTOKE: St Mary’s Church, Green Rd. 11am-6pm. Christmas Tree Festival. See today.

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. 2-4pm. Build @ Church. An activity for families to hear stories from the Bible and respond creatively using Lego and Duplo. (023) 9275 4130 / farlingtonparish.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 7pm. The DJ Shop 2017 Untouchables Darts. With Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and more. From £28.25. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

BUCKLAND: Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum, Old Commercial Rd. 10am-5pm. Special Christmas Openings. Make it a Dickensian Christmas and visit the museum for its seasonal opening.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-4pm. Lost in Time. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. PRINTS for PRESENTS. See today.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. Jaimi Faulkner and Derrin Nauendorf. 7.45pm. An intimate performance from the Australian blues/roots guitarists. £15. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

COPNOR: The Harvest Home, Copnor Rd. 9pm. The Trojan Beats. Performing the ska classics. (023) 9235 0022.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. The Voodoo Sheiks. R&B covers. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-2.30pm. Christmas Handmade Craft Market. Free. (023) 9234 0426.

MILTON: Christ Church, United Reformed Church and Little Spinnakers Preschool. 10am-12.30pm. Christmas Table Top Sale. Father Christmas’s grotto, stalls and refreshments. Free. 07532 049 513.

PORT SOLENT: Boardwalk. 10am-4pm. Festival of Christmas. Festive entertainment and more than 70 stalls selling Christmas gifts, decorations and food and drink. (023) 9221 0606.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30 / 6.30pm. Aladdin. See today.

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7pm. Captain Blackmarrow and the Lost Treasure of the Pinzen Needles. Murder mystery evening presented by Interalia Theatre. £35.50, includes three-course dinner. 01329 231942.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am / 3pm / 7pm. Aladdin. A cave of fun, fantasy, and flying carpets! £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 3 / 7pm. Snow White. Traditional pantomime starring Anita Harris and Melinda Messenger. From £16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Lane. 2.30 / 7.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. A magical family show full of fun, suspense and songs. 01329 556156.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

PORTSMOUTH: Royal Naval Club & Royal Albert Yacht Club, Pembroke Rd. 2pm. The Design, Use and Archaeology of Mulberry Harbours. The Society for Nautical Research (South) presents a talk by Chris Howlett. (023) 9283 1461.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 3pm. Milton Glee Choir Christmas Concert. Accompanied by the Royal Marines Association Concert Band. £7-14.70. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Cathedral, High St. 3pm. RNLI Family Carol Service. A family carol service with the Management and Crew of Portsmouth Lifeboat Station, accompanied by Portsmouth City Band and Cantando Choir.

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

ALVERSTOKE: St Mary’s Church, Green Rd. 12-6pm. Christmas Tree Festival. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Coffee, Osborne Rd. 7-9pm. Amnesty Write for Rights. An evening of writing letters and cards of support to people around the world whose human rights have been denied. Free, donations welcome. amnesty.org.uk/writing-rights-works.

EXHIBITIONS

BUCKLAND: Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum, Old Commercial Rd. 10am-5pm. Special Christmas Openings. See Saturday.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EASTOKE: Community Hall. 10am-3pm. Christmas Fair. Hand crafts, wooden garden statues, greetings cards and more. Free entry, table hire £8 or bring your own for £6. (023) 9246 5263.

PORT SOLENT: Boardwalk. 10am-4pm. Festival of Christmas. Festive entertainment and more than 70 stalls selling Christmas gifts, decorations and food and drink. (023) 9221 0606.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am / 2.30pm. Aladdin. See today.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am / 3pm. Aladdin. See Saturday.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 12 / 4pm. Snow White. See Saturday.

TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Lane. 2.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

monDAY

BOOKS

FAREHAM: Library, Osborn Rd. 10am-12pm. Memories of Haslar book signing by co-authors Eric Birbeck and David Gary.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles. diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07756 852 918 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 10.30am-12pm. New Age Kurling for the over-60s. £3. (023) 9278 0500.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, West St. 1-3pm. Spiritual Healing Clinic. 07586 887 181 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members to perform to associations, parties, day centres and more. Ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Admission free. Call (023) 9238 7284. Volunteers wanted.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Lost in Time. See today.

GIGS

NORTH BOARHUNT: Social Club, Trampers Ln. 7.30pm. Christmas Ceilidh. Forest Folk presents Hampshire-based band Threepenny Bit. £16. (023) 9226 4288 / info@foarestfolk.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate group walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

tuesDAY

CLASSES

STAMSHAW: Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 7.30-8.30pm. New Yoga Class for Beginners. £5. 07766753638 / portsmouthyogaandmassage.co.uk.

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of local charities.

CONCERTS

COSHAM: Baptist Church, Havant Rd. 7.15pm. Cosham Keyboard & Music Club December Concert. £5, members free. (023) 9237 6313.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church, West St. 12.30-1pm. Organ Recital by Dr David Price. Free, donations welcome in aid of The Big Build Campaign.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

ALVERSTOKE: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Scrap Happy Quilters presents Suitcase collection from the Modern Quilt. £3.50. 01329 231790.

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try some a capella singing with the chorus. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. 01489 891832 / solentsoundschorus.org.

GOSPORT: Scout Hut, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Hampshire Genealogicial Society, Gosport Group members evening – Christmas Memories. First three visits free. (023) 9258 5194.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Lost in Time. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. PRINTS for PRESENTS. See today.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7pm. Rockschool Showcase. An evening of music performed by students from the Music Fusion Rockschool project. £5, under-18S free. (023) 9247 2700.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 6.30pm. Aladdin. See today.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7pm. Aladdin. See Saturday.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 11am / 6pm. Snow White. See Saturday.

TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Lane. 7.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Coffee Cup café, Eastney Esp. 2pm. Moderate walk to Clarence Pier Coffee Cup. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Park Building, University of Portsmouth. 7-8.30pm. Shipwrecks around the British Isles. The Historical Association Portsmouth presents a talk by Alexzandra Hildred, head of research of the Mary Rose Trust. judewise1@googlemail.com.

wednesDAY

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 7.30pm. Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. With Al Barrie, Chris Kent, Phil Jerrod and Tom Houghton. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

CONCERTS

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Ashcroft Choir Christmas Concert. An evening of Christmas spirit and joy through songs from over the decades. £5. 01329 223100.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: Social Club. 7.30-10pm. Social Dancing. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence. £2. All standards welcome. ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299. FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. Members activities include speakers, internal and external club competitions, and home evenings where members show their expertise. horndeancameraclub.org.uk

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Lost in Time. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. PRINTS for PRESENTS. See today.

GIGS

HAMBLEDON: Folk Club, West St. 8.30pm. Magpie Lane. £10, members £8, concession £5. (023) 9263 2719 / folkclubhambledon@hotmail.co.uk.

MILTON: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround, piano available.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 11am / 6.30pm. Aladdin. See today.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 1.30 / 7pm. Aladdin. See Saturday.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 2am / 7pm. Snow White. See Saturday.

TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Lane. 7.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.45pm. 50 Years Boom or Bust: Minerals and South Caradon Mine. Talk by Barry Pitt. £6. (023) 9247 2700.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at main Castle car park. 2pm. Group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

thursDAY

CLASSES

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. New Beginners Yoga Class. For all ages and abilities. £3.50. 07766 753 638.

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two-course lunch with tea and coffee, raffle and entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrid’s Church, George St, Portsmouth PO1 5RT. 12 noon. Charity Lunch. Enjoy a light luch - monies raised will be used to support a local charity.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Lost in Time. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. PRINTS for PRESENTS. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 11am / 6.30pm. Aladdin. See today.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10.30am / 1.30pm / 7pm. Aladdin. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 6pm. Beauty and the Beast. An extraordinary adventure, from the bustling streets of Portsmouth to the magical forests of Hampshire. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am. Snow White. See Saturday.

TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Lane. 7.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

GOSPORT: Town Hall, High St. 6.30pm. Kevin Porter: Falklands Veteran. Kevin kept a journal during the Falklands conflict and discusses his book, Fearless: The Diary of an 18-year-old at War in the Falklands. £5, includes canapes. (023) 9254 5202.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

