What's on from Friday, February 16 to Thursday, February 22

TODAY

BOOKS

PORTSMOUTH: Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Winston Churchill Ave. 7-8.30pm. The Victorian Guide to Sex – Prim or Prurient? A star-studded panel presents your guide to the shifting landscape of historical attitudes around sexuality. £5, UoP students free. portsmouthbookfest.co.uk.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 7.30pm. Heroes & Monsters. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestera performs some of the most memorable film and television themes. £17-34. 0844 453 9028 / bsolive.com.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / abstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Knit everything from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. Open to staff, patients and visitors. 07846 472 423.

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club night. Includes a talk by local historian Andrew Negus about the History of Portsmouth. Membership available. hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Bright Young Minds: Central Havant Schools Showcase. Showcasing the outstanding work created by local pupils at infant, primary and secondary level. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. EMERGENCY 2017. Reflecting the diversity and dynamism of contemporary art practice, featuring artists working in a broad range of media. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15). A mother challenges the local authorities when they fail to solve her daughter’s murder. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Bon Jovi Experience. Five-piece tribute band power their way through two hours of rocking tunes from an iconic band. £22.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

NORTH BOARHUNT: Blues Club, Trampers Ln. 9pm. Stevie Smith Sin House. 07445 861 519 / boarhuntblues.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Abzolute Zero. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country market. Cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Dial M for Murder. Fareham Musical Society presents a classic play by Frederick Knott. £12. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

FAREHAM: The Cort Theatre, Henry Cort Community College. 7.30pm. Their Scarves Were Red. Fareham Musical Society Youth Theatre presents a musical set on the day of the Hillsborough disaster. £7. farehammusicalsociety.com.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Cinderella. The Phoenix Players present a traditional family pantomime. 0845 467 6472.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

WATERLOOVILLE: Library, The Precinct, London Rd. 7.30pm. Being Stigmatised. Tom Armstrong-Collett, Chair of Kroma, discusses issues facing those in the LGBT Community. £5. mywaterlooville.co.uk/current-events.

SATURDAY

BOOKS

elson: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Chapter One. Share, discuss and discover new authors. Meets on the third Saturday of every month.

COMEDY

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Andrew Lawrence: The Happy Accident Tour. A gag-packed stand-up show about coming to terms with fatherhood. £14, concessions £13. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

DANCING

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. Social dance. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing, with a red and black valentine’s theme. Bar and raffle. £4.50. 07980 058310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: St Albans Church, Copnor Rd. 10am-2.30pm. Table top sale. 20p, in aid of Scout Group funds.

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Brecon Ave. 2-4pm. Messy Church. (023) 9275 4130 / farlingtonparish.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Grammar School. 10am-3pm. The Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve-In. An opportunity to discuss carving, provide help and share ideas. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

MILTON: United Reformed Church, Milton Rd. 10am-2pm. Winter Fun Day. A range of activities for all. Free. 07532 049 513.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-4pm. Bright Young Minds: Central Havant Schools Showcase. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. EMERGENCY 2017. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Roman Holiday (U). A bored and sheltered princess escapes her guardians and falls in love with an American newsman in Rome. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

WESTBOURNE: The White Horse Inn, Westbourne Sq. 8.30pm. Smooth Sounds. Jim Clarke sings Sinatra, Bublé, Nat King Cole and more. Free. 01243 372442.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Trevor John. Rock covers band). facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Bowie Experience. A breathtaking concert celebrating the music of a pop icon. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm / 7.30pm. How Sweet It Is: The Motown Story. The ultimate celebration of the sweet sound of Motown. £24. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

FAREHAM: The Cort Theatre, Henry Cort Community College. 2.30pm / 7.30pm. Their Scarves Were Red. See today.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 2pm. Captain Cauliflower and Marvin the Mischievous Moose. An adventure that combines clowning, playful games and chaotic fun for all the family. £8, family of four £28. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrid’s Church, George St. 2.30pm / 7.30pm. Babes in the Wood. Traditional panto starring members of the parish. £4, children £2. (023) 9282 2687.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Crescent. 11am-2pm. Table top sale. Entry 50p, table hire £5 in advance. (023) 9238 9278.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10.30am-1.30pm / 2.30-5.30pm. The Royal Ball for Stand Up To Cancer. Meet your favourite characters for sing-alongs, face painting, photo booth, princess makeovers and more. £15, adults £5. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. EMERGENCY 2017. See today.

GIGS

EASTNEY: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

PETERSFIELD: The Studio, Petersfield School, Cranford Rd. 7.30pm. The Jigantics, Goat Roper Rodeo Band and The Savannahs. Square Roots Promotions launches a series of exclusive shows with 3 great bands. £12 in advance, £15 on the door. wegottickets.com.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Oh What a Nite: The Jerseys. Celebrate the music of one of the greatest groups of all time. £19.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 2.30pm. Cinderella. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles, including hip-hop, salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queen St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance Sessions for Kids. Confidence, creativity and self-discipline building for children aged seven and above. funkformat.com.

SOUTHSEA: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for Adults. funkformat.com.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Winter Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre from Gilbert and Sullivan to Rogers and Hammerstein. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members to perform to associations, parties, day centres and more. Ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Bright Young Minds: Central Havant Schools Showcase. See today.

GIGS

NORTH BOARHUNT: Village Hall, Trampers Ln. 7.30pm. Martin & Eliza Carthy. Forest Folk presents an evening of entertainment from the iconic father-daughter duo. £16. (023) 9226 4288 / forestfolk.co.uk.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Oh What a Nite: The Jerseys. See Sunday.

WALKS & TALKS

EMSWORTH: Community Centre. 7.30pm. Sugar, Slaves, Ships and Some Speculation. Emsworth Maritime and Historical Trust presents a talk by Rodney Stone. £4, members £3. 01243 378091 / emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate group walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

GOSPORT: The White Hart, Stoke Rd. 10am-12pm. Coffee Morning. Home-made cakes, hot drinks and raffle in aid of Rowans Hospice Gosport Support Group. £2.50, raffle £1 per strip. (023) 9252 8519.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of local charities.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome, no partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384377 / love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try some a capella singing with the chorus. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. 01489 891832 / solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Bright Young Minds: Central Havant Schools Showcase. See today.

GIGS

PETERSFIELD: Townhouse, High St. 7.15pm. Write Angle Poetry & Music Open Mic. With special guest performance poet Steve Pottinger. £6. petersfieldwriteangle.co.uk.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Monty Python’s Spamalot. An evening of riotous comedy, misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious Frenchmen. £30-38. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Full Monty. The Portsmouth Players present a play based on the cult hit film. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet out the Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

COWPLAIN: Social Club. 7.30-10pm. Social dancing. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence. Bar available. £2. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

SOUTHSEA: South Parade Pier, Clarence Esplanade. 2-5pm. Tea dance. All types of dancing to music provided by Steve Kingsley. £6, includes tea and coffee.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 7pm-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. Members’ activities include speakers, internal and external club competitions, and home evenings where members show their expertise. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

EMSWORTH: Pastoral Centre, Emsworth Sq. 12-1.30pm. Lent lunch. A simple meal in aid of Christian Aid. 01243 371948.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church Hall, High St. 9am-12.30pm. Community table top and craft sale. Meet local groups and community organisations. Entry free, table hire from £5, includes raffle tickets in aid of British Heart Foundation. (023) 9255 1706 / leeresidents.org.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members, call first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Coffee, Osborne Rd. 3.30-6pm. Typewriter Tales. Try out a typewriter at this free writing session. Cake and coffee available. southseacoffee.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Bright Young Minds: Central Havant Schools Showcase. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. EMERGENCY 2017. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Harry Strutters Hot 7 with Marlene Hill. Presented by Gosport Jazz Club. £10, members £7. (023) 9269 3988 / gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Monty Python’s Spamalot. See Tuesday.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Full Monty. See Tuesday.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Group walk. Short route to Baffins Pond, longer route to Milton Foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

EMSWORTH: Library, High St. 2pm. Poetry readings by Denise Bennett. Limited tickets available. 01243 389623.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through Paulsgrove’s green spaces and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Café, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake and Southsea seafront group walk through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity inspired by storybooks forchildren aged five and below and their parents/carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 9.30-10.30am. Beginners yoga class. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £4. 07766 753 638.

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over-60s. An opportunity to meet new people, organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme. Suggested donation £3, includes tea, coffee, cake and biscuits. 01329 234409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Syd Lawrence Orchestra: Golden Night of Swing 50th Anniversary Tour. £19.50.01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

fratton: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Royal Marine School of Music. (023) 9272 6181.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 12.30pm-2pm. Benjamin Banks. Portsmouth Cathedral Organist). Free, donations welcome. portsmouthcathedral.org.uk.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons, group dances and more with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Commercial dance and performing arts tuition for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / abstractdpa.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm / 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners’ class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two-course lunch with tea and coffee, raffle and entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

FARLINGTON: St Andrew’s Church Hall. 7.30pm. Farlington & District Garden Club Meeting. With guest speaker Brian Kidd.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: St Luke’s Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Sing a wide range of music from Bach to Bacharach with this small, friendly ladies choir. (023) 9261 2406 / janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8.30pm. Quiz Night. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Bright Young Minds: Central Havant Schools Showcase. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. EMERGENCY 2017. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. All The Money In the World (15). The devoted mother of a kidnapped teenager tries to convince his billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, Hambledon Rd. Pop Up Cinema – Lost in Paris. Presented by the Waterlooville Events Team. Tickets £6, includes tea or coffee and a small treat. mywaterlooville.co.uk/current-events.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Claude Bourbon. Medieval Spanish blues. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

EASTNEY: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. Crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 2.30pm / 7.30pm. Monty Python’s Spamalot. See Tuesday.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Full Monty. See Tuesday.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

ADVERTISE YOUR EVENT

If you’re holding an event between Friday, February 23 and Thursday, March 1 and want to advertise it free in the listings guide, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, February 20.