What's on from Friday, February 2 to Thursday, February 8

What's on for the week ahead

TODAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / abstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Knit everything from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. Open to staff, patients and visitors. 07846 472 423.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd.5.30pm. 1878 – The War That Never Was. A parallel version of history in which the French have successfully invaded and troops are nearing Portsmouth, presented in association with interpreters from Griffin Historical. £15.75, must be booked in advance. royalarmouries.org.

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club natter night. Membership available. hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Bright Young Minds: Central Havant Schools Showcase. Showcasing the outstanding work created by local pupils at infant, primary and secondary level. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-1.30pm / 2.30-5pm. The Dockyard & Other Places. An exhibition of sketches by retired Portsmouth Dockyard worker John Green. (023) 9229 7053 / jackhousegallery.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. EMERGENCY 2017. Reflecting the diversity and dynamism of contemporary art practice, featuring artists working in a broad range of media. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Conversation (15). A paranoid surveillance expert has a crisis of conscience when he suspects that a couple, on whom he is spying, will be murdered. no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Spike’s Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: The Rifle Club, Goldsmith Ave. 7.30pm. RU40. Tribute to Britain’s best-loved Reggae band UB40. £5. (023) 9229 1198 / therifle.co.uk.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Lucy Porter : Choose Your Battles. £14, concessions £12. 01329 223100 / ashcroft.org.uk.

CONCERTS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Havant Chamber Orchestra. Performing music by Schert, Schumann and Beethoven. From £1-£20. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-10pm. Social dancing. Ballroom, latin and sequence. £3.50. (023) 9225 2403.

EVENTS

BEDHAMPTON: Social Hall Centre, Bedhampton Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. South East Hants Tinnitus Support Group meeting. With guest speaker David Stockdale, CEO of the British Tinnitus Association. Free. 01243 786135 / annhudson84@gmail.com.

CHALTON: Butser Ancient Farm, Chalton Ln. 1-4pm. Imbolc Festival. The Celtic celebration of spring with storytelling, firelighting, poetry, singing and a light warming meal. £12. (023) 9259 8838 / butserancientfarm.co.uk.

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Colouring for adults. Relax and colour away your daily stresses and anxieties. All materials provided.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd.5.30pm. 1878 – The War That Never Was. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Grammar School, High St. 10am-3pm. The Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors’ carve in. An opportunity for carvers to discuss carving, provide help and share ideas. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Temple of Spiritualism, Victoria Rd South. 10am-2pm. Private Readings. Mediums, books and healing. £12.

SOUTHSEA: Temple of Spiritualism, Victoria Rd South. 2.30-4.15pm. Medley of three mediums. £5.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-4pm. Bright Young Minds: Central Havant Schools Showcase. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-1.30pm / 2.30-5pm. The Dockyard & Other Places. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. EMERGENCY 2017. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Star Wars: The last Jedi (12A). The saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries. no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. The Blue Road. Blues/rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 11am-3pm. Gosport Record Fair. Browse more than 15 tables of albums from the very rare to the very popular, as well as CDs, cassettes and concert DVDs. Free. kieronvinyl@hotmail.com.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 2.30pm / 6.30pm. Spooked: The Musical. An exciting family production by The Portchester Youth Theatre and School of Performing Arts. £10. (023) 9246 6363 / stationtheatre.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Judy & Liza. A brand new musical featuring the music and stories of Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli, performed by Emma Dears and Lucy Williamson. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

PORTSMOUTH: Grammar School Theatre, High St. 7.30pm. Dickens Fellowship 20th Birthday Lecture. Reading of Dickens’s The Life of Our Lord from his great-great-grandson, Gerald Dickens. Free.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 3pm. The Glenn Miller Orchestra. Ray McVay presents a new show with Mark Porter and Catherine Sykes on vocals, harmonies from the Moonlight Serenaders and guests the Polka Dot Dolls! £20-24. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 7-10pm. 50/50 dance. £5.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

GIGS

EASTNEY: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

NORTH END: The Grapes, London Rd. 7.30pm. Cher tribute. Free.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 2.30pm. Spooked: The Musical. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles, including hip-hop, salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queen St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance Sessions for Kids. Confidence, creativity and self-discipline building for children aged seven and above. funkformat.com.

SOUTHSEA: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for Adults. funkformat.com.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Winter Rd. Ballroom and latin classes with Instep Dance Club. 7.30-9.30pm £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre from Gilbert and Sullivan to Rogers and Hammerstein. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members to perform to associations, parties, day centres and more. Ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Bright Young Minds: Central Havant Schools Showcase. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East Street, PO9 1BS. 11am. Calamity Jane. Forget-me-not Cinema presents a dementia-friendly screening of this classic film. £4.50, includes tea or coffee. thespring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate group walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of local charities.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try some a capella singing with the chorus. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. 01489 891832 / solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Methodist Church. 7.30-9pm. Spirit of the South open evening. Sing for fun with this local harmony chorus on the first Tuesday of every month. (023) 9245 1220 / (023) 9264 1997.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Bright Young Minds: Central Havant Schools Showcase. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-1.30pm / 2.30-5pm. The Dockyard & Other Places. See today.

FILMS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Brecon Ave. 2pm. Drayton Film Club. Enjoy a free screening of a recent movie, but which one? (023) 9242 1849.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet out the Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The River Meon and Titchfield Canal. Solent Fuchsia Club presents a talk by Brian Mitchell. £1. solentfuchsia.co.uk.

PETERSFIELD: Physic Garden, High St. 7pm. Inspiring Women of Petersfield. Petersfield Museum presents an evening of talks celebrating the centenary of women’s suffrage. £7, members £5. 01730 262601.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

CLUBBING

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Walk. 10am-12pm. Macmillan coffee morning. For anyone affected by cancer.

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Jim Davidson: On the Road Again. A brand-new show guaranteed to be as outrageous and truthful as ever. £22.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

SOUTHSEA: South Parade Pier, South Parade. 2-5pm. Tea dance. All types of dancing with music provided by Steve Kingsley. £6, includes tea and coffee.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. Members’ activities include speakers, internal and external club competitions, and home evenings where members show their expertise. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Mess at the Museum. A group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote undrstanding about life in the services and for civilians during times of conflict. (023) 9284 1762 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members, call first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Bright Young Minds: Central Havant Schools Showcase. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-1.30pm / 2.30-5pm. The Dockyard & Other Places. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. EMERGENCY 2017. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Gosport Jazz Club presents Andy Woon’s Vintage Hot Five. £10, members £7. (023) 9269 3988 / gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Road, PO4 8JR. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Precious Little Talent. Bench Theatre presents a play by Ella Hickson. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Group walk. Short route to Baffins Pond, longer route to Milton Foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Group walk. Around Hilsea Lido, over the road bridge to the travel and grass paths on the other side. (023) 9268 8390.

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. Brecon Ave. 2pm. Drayton Diabetic Group monthly meeting. With guest talk on the Mercy Ships charity, diabetic advice, support and other matters of interest.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through Paulsgrove’s green spaces and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Café, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake and Southsea seafront group walk through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity inspired by storybooks forchildren aged five and below and their parents/carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 9.30-10.30am. Beginners yoga class. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £4. 07766 753 638.

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee morning for the over-60s. An opportunity to meet new people. £3, includes tea/coffee, cake and biscuits. 01329 234409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Perfect Fourths. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra perform the fourth symphonies of Schubert and Mahler, with world-class soprano Catherine Foster. £17-32. 0844 453 9028 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

SOUTHSEA: Friendship House, Elm Grove. 12.45-3.45pm. Tea dance. All types of social dancing. £4.50.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two-course lunch with tea and coffee, raffle and entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: The Elizabeth Foundation, Southwick Hill Rd. 7.30pm. Quiz Night. In aid of funds to help deaf babies and pre-school children learn to listen and talk. £30 per team, includes food, bring your own drink. (023) 9232 2163.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

FARLINGTON: St Andrew’s Church Hall. 7.30pm. Farlington & District Garden Club Meeting. With guest speaker Brian Kidd.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: Age UK Café, The Bradbury Centre, Kingston Rd. 9am-11am. Veterans’ Breakfast Club for forces veterans. (023) 9288 3506.

southsea: St Luke’s Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Small ladies choir which sings a wide range of music from Bach to Bacharach. (023) 9261 2406 / janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8.30pm. Quiz Night. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Bright Young Minds: Central Havant Schools Showcase. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-1.30pm / 2.30-5pm. The Dockyard & Other Places. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. EMERGENCY 2017. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Prince of Nothingwood (15). Documentary about Afghanistan’s most prolific director who literally puts his life on the line to make movies. no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 7pm. Don Broco. Touring in support of their third album, Technology. With support from Press to MECO. pyramids-live.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Bublé Meets Sinatra: The Showdown! Kai McKenzie and Kevin Fitzsimmons perform music from your favourite stars. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. Crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Precious Little Talent. See Wednesday.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12pm. Company of Elders. Discover your love for the theatre at this drama group for people aged 60 and above. (023) 9283 8370.

WALKS & TALKS

CATISFIELD: Memorial Hall, Catisfield Ln. 7.30pm. Catisfield & District Gardening Club meeting. With guest speakerJohn Trim, a national show judge and gardener. £3, membership available for £15 per year. glenn.m.duggan@ntlworld.com.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. HMS Warrior: Its Men and Times. David Dickinson from HMS Warrior explores the reasons why this battleship was built and what life was like for those serving on board. £4. (023) 9252 3463 / hants.gov.uk.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

ADVERTISE YOUR EVENT

If you’re holding an event between Friday, February 9 and Thursday, February 15 and want to advertise it free in the listings guide, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, February 6.