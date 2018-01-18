What's on from Friday, January 19 to Thursday, January 25

What's on for the week ahead

TODAY

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Stephen K Amos: Bread And Circuses. The comic maestro might not be able to provide bread to the hungry masses, but no one else is going to put on a better circus. £17.50. 01329 223100 / ashcroft.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. George Egg: DIY Chef. The Anarchist Cook returns with a brand new show of live cooking and laugh-out-loud comedy! (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / abstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2pm / 4pm. QA Knitting Group. Knit everything from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. Open to staff, patients and visitors. 07846 472 423.

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club night. Visitors welcome, memberships available. hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. A selection of maritime-themed paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries, including works by Richard Eurich, Spencer Gore and CRW Nevinson. Free, £3 suggested donation. (023) 9250 1957.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. An eclectic range of Trevor’s cameras from the late 1950s to present day. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. A collection of hand-woven wall hangings and interior textiles by artist Alice Hume. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

GIGS

BOARHUNT: Blues Club, Trampers Ln. 9pm. Pete Harris Bues Band. 07445 861 519 / boarhuntblues.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 7pm. Icons of the ’80s. Featuring Go West, Nik Kershaw and special guests Cutting Crew. From £34.05. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 8pm. Whole Lotta Led. Well-established tribute act celebrating 50 years of Led Zeppelin. £15. (023) 9229 3301 / wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Kent Duchaine. Authentic slide blues. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

CLANFIELD: Memorial Hall, South Ln. 7.30pm. Dick Whittington. Presented by the Windmill Players. 01730 231474.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Cinderella. Classic pantomime presented by the Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society. £10, children £6. (023) 9246 6363.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. One Night of Elvis: Lee Memphis King. An authentic tribute to the greatest entertainer of the last century. £28. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

TOURS

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am. Toddler Tours. Interactive tour for your little ones to learn about the characters that have performed on the theatre’s stage through music and stories. £4. (023) 9285 2218 / rachel.goodal@kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

BOOKS

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Chapter One. Monthly group to read, share, discuss and discover new authors. Everyone welcome.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 11am-12pm. There Is a Lion in My Cornflakes – Storytime Special. Suitable for children aged three to 10, must be accompanied by an adult. Free. 0300 555 1387.

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Stephen K Amos: Bread And Circuses. See today.

DANCING

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 7.30-11pm. 78 Club 50/50 dance. £7, members £6. All welcome.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. 50/50 social ballroom, latin and sequence dancing. Bar and raffle. £4.50. 07980 058310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. 2-4pm. Messy Church. (023) 9275 4130 / farlingtonparish.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Knit a traditional divers red hat which are sold in the museum shop. Free. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-4pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. The Undergroundhogs. Groundhogs covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Crescent. 11am-2pm. Table Top Sale. Entry 50p, table hire £5 in advance. (023) 9238 9278.

STAGE

CLANFIELD: Memorial Hall, South Ln. 2pm / 7.30pm. Dick Whittington. Presented by the Windmill Players. 01730 231474.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Theatre, Bury Rd. 1.30pm / 5.30pm. Hansel & Gretel. A family pantomime presented by the Thorngate Pantomime, Variety Company and Jubilee School of Dance. £9, concessions £5. (023) 9251 0012.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 11am. The Princess and the Frog. Let’s All Dance presents a ballet for children aged two to nine years and their families. £8, groups of four or more £7. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 2.30pm / 6.30pm. Cinderella. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

drayton: Church of the Resurrection, Penryn Ave. 4-6pm. Cre8ive Prayer. Discover new ways to pray using Lego, adult colouring, arts and crafts and more. farlingtonparish.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. See today.

GIGS

EASTNEY: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

STAGE

GOSPORT: Thorngate Theatre, Bury Rd. 1.30pm. Hansel & Gretel. See Saturday

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles, including hip-hop, salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAVANT: Park Community School. Middle Park Way. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance Sessions for Kids. Confidence, creativity and self-discipline building for children aged seven and above. funkformat.com.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queen St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance Sessions for Kids. Confidence, creativity and self-discipline building for children aged seven and above. funkformat.com.

SOUTHSEA: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for Adults. funkformat.com.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Winter Rd. Ballroom and latin classes with Instep Dance Club. 7.30-9.30pm £5 per session or £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm. Cosham Craft Group. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre from Gilbert and Sullivan to Rogers and Hammerstein. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members to perform to associations, parties, day centres and more. Ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate group walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over-60s. An opportunity to meet new people. Suggested donation £3 for tea, coffee, cake and biscuits. 01329 234409.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

SOUTHSEA: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance Sessions for Kids. Confidence, creativity and self-discipline building for children aged seven and above. funkformat.com.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly-cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try some a capella singing with the chorus. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. 01489 891832 / solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Coffee Cup Cafe, Eastney Esplanade. 2pm. Moderate walk to Clarence Pier Coffee Cup. (023) 9268 8390.

BUCKLAND: Meet at Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: Social Club. 7.30-10pm. Social dancing, 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence. £2, bar available. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. Members’ activities include speakers, internal and external club competitions, and home evenings where members show their expertise. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15am-11.45am. New Age Kurling. (023) 9268 8390.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members, call first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Road, PO4 0DY. 2pm-4pm. The Natterjacks. Want to meet new people? Come along for a warm welcome. Call (023) 9285 1864 for more information.

EXHIBITIONS

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Gosport Jazz Club presents FB Pocket Orchestra. £10, members £7. (023) 9252 5487 / gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Road, PO4 8JR. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Real Diamond – By Request. John Hylton in his 25th year as a professional Diamond tribute act. £23.50, under-16s £16. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7pm. Oliver. Presented by Petersfield School. £12, concessions £8. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Group walk. Short route to Baffins Pond, longer route to Milton Foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. Officers Don’t Eat Baked Beans. Looking at the different backgrounds and lives of ratings and officers in the Royal Navy, and the conundrums experienced by those who moved up through the ranks. £4. 0300 555 1387.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through Paulsgrove’s green spaces and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORT SOLENT: Meet outside the Odeon. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all, sturdy shoes recommended for areas of uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Café, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake and Southsea seafront group walk through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WARBLINGTON: Warblington School, Southleigh Rd. 7.30pm. Plants and Insects of Portsdown Hill – An Update. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust presents a talk by Portsdown countryside officer Richard Jones. £3, including refreshments. (023) 9225 8457.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity for those aged five and below and their parents/carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 9.30-10.30am. Beginners yoga class. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £4. 07766 753 638.

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over-60s. An opportunity to meet new people. Suggested donation £3 for tea, coffee, cake and biscuits. 01329 234409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Cathedral, High St. 12.30pm-2pm, Prebendal School Musicians. Free, donations welcome. portsmouthcathedral.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Triumph and Passion. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of romantic melodies by Khachaturian, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky. From £17. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two-course lunch with tea and coffee, raffle and entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

southsea: St Luke’s Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Small ladies choir which sings a wide range of music from Bach to Bacharach. (023) 9261 2406 / janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8.30pm. Quiz Night. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. See today.

GIGS

EASTNEY: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. Crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7.30pm. Snow White. A family pantomime presented by the Crofton Amateur Dramatic Society. 01329 661143.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 12pm / 7pm. Oliver. Presented by Petersfield School. £12, concessions £8. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12pm. Company of Elders. Discover your love for the theatre at this drama group for people aged 60 and above. (023) 9283 8370.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Foxes Forest group walk. Involves uneven footpaths. (023) 9268 8390.

