What's on from Friday, January 26 to Thursday, February 1

What's on for the week ahead

TODAY

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. Refreshment bar and lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / abstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2pm / 4pm. QA Knitting Group. Knit everything from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. Open to staff, patients and visitors. 07846 472 423.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 7.30pm. Solent Bonsai Society Auction. £1. (023) 9264 0985 / 01489 894194.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Lothar Gotz: Composition for a Staircase. A mural commissioned to mark the 10th anniversary of the Gallery’s contemporary wing. 01243 774557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. A selection of maritime-themed paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries by Richard Eurich, Spencer Gore and CRW Nevinson and more. Free, £3 suggested donation. (023) 9250 1957.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. An eclectic range of Trevor’s cameras from the late 1950s to present day. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. A collection of hand-woven wall hangings and interior textiles by artist Alice Hume. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

FILMS

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 2.30pm / 7.30pm. Churchill (PG). Churchill struggles with his increasingly marginalised role in the war effort. (023) 9246 6363 / stationtheatre.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Mountain (PG). A dazzling exploration of our obsession with mountains. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Power of Three. ‘Tasty’ blues-rock band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7.30pm. Snow White. A family pantomime presented by the Crofton Amateur Dramatic Society. 01329 661143.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7pm. Oliver. Presented by Petersfield School. £12, concessions £8. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-11am. Seven Good Habits for Good Mental Health. With guest speaker Carolyn Barber. 20p. 0300 555 1387 / elson.library@hants.gov.uk.

FARLINGTON: Meet in third car park at Farlington Marshes. 10.30am. Group walk across farmland and exposed footpaths. Sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

DANCING

WICKHAM: The Wickham Centre, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. Social dance. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. All standards welcome. £4, bring your own drinks. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzmatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Megaslam Wrestling. An unbelievable evening of oaction from top names from British and world wrestling. £16, under-16s £11. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Knit a traditional divers red hat which are sold in the museum shop. Free. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Lothar Gotz: Composition for a Staircase. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. See today.

FILMS

DENMEAD: Community Centre, School Ln. 7pm. Dunkirk (12A). Christopher Nolan’s dramatisation of the operation rescuing Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk in 1940. £5 (023) 9225 6132.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Stronger (15). The inspiring real-life story of Jeff Bauman, a symbol of hope after surviving the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 1pm. The Almost Big Band – Music Bites. A band made up of members from the jazz workshop which started at The Spring many years ago. Free. (023) 9247 2700.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 7pm. Johnny Cash Roadshow. The finest celebration of Johnny Cash, fully endorsed by the Cash family. From £23.40. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Monster. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 2pm. Snow White. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Hurricane Michael. Uncover the whys and wherefores of the Great Storm of 1987 in this comedy presented by the Barbary Ape Theatre Company, followed by a Q&A with the real Michael Fish. £12.50, concessions £11.50. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 2.30pm / 7.30pm. The Sound of Musicals. CCADS presents a compilation of songs from shows old and new. (023) 9246 6363.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Hall, Hambledon Rd. 3pm / 7pm. Beauty and the Beast (or It’s Not all about the Rose). Curtain Up! Productions presents a pantomime by Ian Clark. £8, family ticket £20. 023 9225 3558.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 2pm. My Life in Music. The Elgar Society Southern Branch presents an illustrated talk by Christopher Wellington. Free, visitors welcome. 01590 626516 / elgar.org.

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CLASSES

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake Pavilion, St Helens Parade. 10am-4pm. Portsmouth Writers’ Retreat. No distractions. No excuses. Just writing. £35, 3 retreats for £90. Booking essential. writershq.co.uk.

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Holiday Inn, Pembroke Rd. 11am-3pm. Wedding Fair. (023) 8056 0073 / sallysalter@ntlworld.com.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. Lothar Gotz: Composition for a Staircase. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. See today.

GIGS

EASTNEY: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Abba Forever – Live in Concert. One of the UK’s leading international tribute shows. £22.50. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8.30pm. AlleyCats open mic night. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 2pm. Snow White. See today.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Hall, Hambledon Rd. 3pm. Beauty and the Beast (or It’s Not all about the Rose). See today.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles, including hip-hop, salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Winter Rd. Ballroom and latin classes with Instep Dance Club. 7.30-9.30pm £5 per session or £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm. Cosham Craft Group. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre from Gilbert and Sullivan to Rogers and Hammerstein. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members to perform to associations, parties, day centres and more. Ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Shores. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. Ocean Cruising – The Growth of Cruising as a Holiday Choice and its Future. Talk by Jeff Roberts on cruise ships and the future of cruising. £4. 0300 555 1387.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate group walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly-cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try some a capella singing with the chorus. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. 01489 891832 / solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Lothar Gotz: Composition for a Staircase. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 8.30pm-12.30am. Country & Western dancing. £12. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

SOUTHSEA: South Parade Pier, South Parade. 2-5pm. Tea dance. All types of dancing with music provided by Steve Kingsley. £6, includes tea and coffee.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. Members’ activities include speakers, internal and external club competitions, and home evenings where members show their expertise. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15am-11.45am. New Age Kurling. (023) 9268 8390.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members, call first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Lothar Gotz: Composition for a Staircase. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45pm / 7.30pm. Churchill (PG). Churchill struggles with his increasingly marginalised role in the war effort. £8, concessions £7. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Group walk. Short route to Baffins Pond, longer route to Milton Foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through Paulsgrove’s green spaces and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Café, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake and Southsea seafront group walk through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity inspired by storybooks forchildren aged five and below and their parents/carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 9.30-10.30am. Beginners yoga class. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £4. 07766 753 638.

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Receive a warm welcome and meet new people. (023) 9285 1864.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

BEDHAMPTON: Social Hall, Bedhampton Rd. 2-4pm. Ballroom and sequence tea dance. All welcome. £3, includes tea, cake and raffle. (023) 9248 0654.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8pm-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. Fun and entertainment with Salsa Synergy UK. Group dances and more. £6. Call 07979 800299 for more information

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two-course lunch with tea and coffee, raffle and entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

FARLINGTON: St Andrew’s Church Hall. 7.30pm. Farlington & District Garden Club Meeting. With guest speaker Brian Kidd.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. Whisky Tasting with Burns! David Taylor returns with his evening of malt whiskies. £15. (023) 9252 3463 / hants.gov.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

southsea: St Luke’s Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Small ladies choir which sings a wide range of music from Bach to Bacharach. (023) 9261 2406 / janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Drawings and watercolours by Eileen Stockwell and Sue Harvey. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Camera Collection by Trevor Austin. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-1.30pm / 2.30-5pm. The Dockyard & Other Places. An exhibition of sketches by retired Portsmouth Dockyard worker John Green. (023) 9229 7053 / jackhousegallery.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Wild Water. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Menashe (U). Within Brooklyn’s orthodox Jewish community, a widower battles for custody of his son. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

EASTNEY: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. Crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12pm. Company of Elders. Discover your love for the theatre at this drama group for people aged 60 and above. (023) 9283 8370.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Square, Clive Rd. 7-9pm. Motor Home Travels Through Spain. Portsmouth Hispanic Society presented an illustrated talk by Dave McVitie about his 3-month trip off Spain’s beaten track. All welcome. £2. spanishportsmouth.org.uk.

ADVERTISE YOUR EVENT

If you’re holding an event between Friday, February 2 and Thursday, February 8 and want to advertise it free in the listings guide, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, January 30.