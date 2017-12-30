What will the weather be like for New Year’s Eve?

Thousands of people will be heading out tomorrow to celebrate the start of 2018 - but will they expect a mild breeze or a wintry downpour?

Luckily for this year’s partygoers, the Met Office is forecasting a dry night (weather wise!) with a slim chance of rain overnight.

Some downpours are expected earlier on Sunday, between 2pm and 6pm and then later at about 8pm.

But forecasters are predicting a 10 per cent chance of rain when the clocks strike midnight, as well as into the early hours of January 1.

Temperatures will be fairly mild, rising to 7C although it will seem several degrees colder due to the wind chill factor.

More heavy rain is forecast for between 6am and 9am - but chances are most of those out for New Years Eve will be sound asleep in bed by the time it starts to fall.

For those of you travelling by train, South Western Railway has announced a contingency timetable as many of its workers will be on strike tomorrow night.

