When does Love Island winter start and what channel is it on?

Have your say

LOVE Island is set to return to our screens.

The hit reality show is launching a winter version of the series which will take place in South Africa – instead of Spain like the summer show.

If you are a fan of the series, here’s what you need to know:

When does new series of Love Island start?

It begins tonight (January 12) at 9pm. So not long now!

What channel is Love Island winter on?

Love Island remains on ITV2 for this new series.

Who is the host?

Regular presenter Caroline Flack stepped down following an assault charge.

READ MORE: Love Island to return for TWO series in 2020, ITV announces

She has been replaced by Laura Whitmore who will make her debut tonight.

The former MTV host is also the partner of Love Island narrator Ian Sterling.

Where does the new series take place?

The contestants will enter a luxury villa in Cape Town, South Africa, for the first winter series of Love Island.

With prize money of £50,000 up for grabs.

READ MORE: The best escape rooms to try in Portsmouth and Hampshire

How many people are entering the villa?

There will be seven women and five men to start the show.

The show's new crop of male contestants includes a police officer, a coffee bean salesman who worked as a naked waiter and the heir to a country estate in Cornwall.

Among its female contestants are Rochelle Humes' little sister, twins and a former Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist who used to date Lewis Capaldi.