When will Portsmouth’s heatwave end? Temperatures to reach 25C again this week

THE seemingly never-ending heatwave will be continuing right through to the end of this week, according to a Met Office forecast.

High temperatures of 25C in Portsmouth today will remain for the rest of the week, dropping to a forecast 21C on Wednesday but increasing again in time for the weekend.

Being on the coast, Portsmouth will be faring a bit better than places like London, where temperatures are expected to hit 29C today.

Although tomorrow and Wednesday are expected to feel slightly fresher than today, it is set to remain incredibly dry with sunny spells.

Thunderstorms could hit the area by Friday afternoon, but a hot weekend is expected regardless.