Whiskey festival to return to Portsmouth

Have your say

SCOTCH, bourbon and whiskey will be available for people to try when a popular festival returns to Portsmouth.

The Whiskey Affair is coming to Portsmouth Guildhall in September following the success of last year’s event.

Visitors will be able to enjoy different blends and new brands as well as some cocktails.

There will be free samples, tasting sessions, talks from the brands and background music.

The idea of the festival is for people to discover new flavours of whiskey and pick which ones suit them best.

The organisers said: ‘Back when we started our affair with whiskey, we had so many friends who were knowledgeable about different whiskeys and were often lost as where to start.

‘We wanted to dip our toes into the differences and similarities within the brands and learn how to judge which finishes and ages suited our tastes more.

‘But we wanted to do so with friends and have a good night at the same time.

‘There are some wonderful, small independent distillers involved next to household names so there is a true mix of brands to sample.

‘We’ll have wonderful live music and speakers to provide our entertainment for the sessions and a photo booth will allow a permanent memory of the event.

‘It’s going to be great fun and we can’t wait to share it.’

The Whiskey Affair festival started in London in 2015 and moved nationwide in 2016.

As well as London and Portsmouth, it has toured in Reading, Guildford and Southampton.

This year looks to be its biggest and best yet with dates in Alton, Haslemere, Winchester, Guildford and Reading.

The festival is on Saturday, September 1 at Portsmouth Guildhall with an afternoon session at 1pm and an evening session at 7pm.

It had been rearranged from this weekend following a clash of events.

Tickets for the sessions are £9 and available to purchase online at portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/whats-on/the-whiskey-affair.