Remember the Good Intent pub at Horndean? It was on the north side of the old A3 London Road a quarter of a mile from the village centre. It closed some four years ago after 185 years of service.

Back in the days of trams, the pub flourished largely because those trams from Portsmouth terminated almost outside of the pub. It must have been extremely busy with day visitors up from the big city.

Preparing for D-Day. Picture: Ted Saunders Collection

At the time the photograph was taken the landlord was RJ Scott so he named it Scott’s which must have made locals happy to be able to just say: ‘Just off to Scott’s for a pint.’ The women were dressed in thir best white aprons.

There must have been roaring log fires in winter judging by the tall chimney pots on the roof.

In the latter years of trading the Good Intent was updated and changed its name to the Colonial Bar perhaps to attract a younger clientele. Whether it worked or not I cannot say not being local to the village.

The facade was rebuilt but not, in my opinion, to an attractive design. A most unattractive fence was built alongside the road to protect drinkers from the busy A3.

Submarines at HMSs Dolphin, Gosport. Can any ex-submariners tell me more about these boats?

• Can you remember what you were doing 27 years ago back in 1991? To most people – time flies by even quicker, the older you get – it was just a few months ago.

The reason I ask is that in 27 years’ time this photograph of young men getting ready to travel to France for the invasion of Normandy, D-Day, will be 100 years old.

It’s another photograph loaned to me by Ted Saunders, of Portchester, and here we see troops at Hardway, Gosport, ready to load their armoured vehicles and lorries. I wonder how many of these boys made it back to England and home to their families.

Does anyone recognise the buildings in the background, especially the mock Tudor building?

• Melvyn Roberts sent me the submarine photo hoping that some former submariners can recognise the submarines alongside HMS Dolphin, Gosport.

The large white submarine is the one that is of interest to him although the others would be of interest too.

I do not think this photograph is that old because over the water in Portsmouth dockyard are some pretty modern looking naval vessels.

What a marvellous location Portsmouth was back in the days when the Royal Navy was still the supreme service.