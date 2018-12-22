Why Hampshire is 'still struggling’ with broadband coverage

BROADBAND and mobile phone coverage in Hampshire is in urgent need of improvement, according to the CLA.

The chairman of the CLA’s Hampshire branch, David Butler, says that fast, reliable broadband and mobile phone coverage must be at the top of the agenda for 2019 – as countryside areas struggle with connectivity.

The CLA represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses.

Mr Butler said: ‘Rural areas in Hampshire cannot reach their full economic potential without fast, reliable broadband and mobile phone coverage.

‘Even as we enter 2019 some rural businesses are forced to accept poor speeds and coverage, and end up paying for a service they don't get.

‘Government talk of 5G rollout seems ludicrous when vast areas are still struggling to get any coverage, let alone 4G.

‘It is important to walk before running, so the focus must remain on universal 4G before upgrading.’