Why the DeLorean from Back to the Future is coming to Portsmouth Cathedral

VISITORS to Portsmouth Cathedral will be given the chance to go Back to the Future as they pose with the iconic DeLorean from the hit film.

An exact replica of the DeLorean time machine driven by Marty McFly in the 1985 movie will be parked outside the cathedral on Saturday, July 21 as part of a time travel activity day.

Families will be able to pose for photos with the car outside and take part in a variety of activities inside the cathedral before watching Back to the Future together.

The activities will include a recital in which the theme tune and music from the film will be played on the cathedral’s organ.

Inside the cathedral, the Victory Model Railway Club will fill the centre of the nave with an 8ft interactive railway – which children and adults will be able to take control of.

Also nearby will be a giant time game, a wooden railway for younger children and the chance to pit your wits against fellow Scalextric enthusiasts.

The cathedral’s acting dean, Canon Peter Leonard, said: ‘As a sci-fi enthusiast, I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am that we’ll have the DeLorean from Back to the Future outside our cathedral.

‘It’s one of my favourite films, and poses all sorts of interesting questions about how small decisions by individuals can have massive consequences in the future.

‘We’ll be encouraging people to take selfies with the car with the hashtag #BackToTheCathedral.

‘Families can also take the opportunity to join us inside the cathedral to think more deeply about time, space and the meaning of life as we explore various exhibits and activities together.’

In a different part of the cathedral, there’ll be the chance for families to learn about navigation and measuring time, including making their own potato and lemon clocks, and water and sand clocks.

And elsewhere, they can follow the history trail, arrange a timeline of the cathedral and dress up as famous historical figures.

The day is all part of the site’s annual theme of time, which involves – among other things – a screening of one Dr Who episode each month in the Dolphin pub opposite the cathedral, followed by discussion about its moral and spiritual implications.

The fun day of activities on Saturday, July 21 starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm.

All activities are free and refreshments are available throughout the day.