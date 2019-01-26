Why these Hampshire towns are some of the best places to live in the UK

Have your say

SOME of Hampshire’s most attractive towns have now been named among the best places in the UK to live.

According to the 2019 Halifax Quality of Life Survey, the south east region has the highest proportion of desirable locations, including a few in Hampshire.

The survey accounts for housing, the urban environment, labour markets, environment, health, education, leisure and personal wellbeing.

Sat in 16th place on the list is the Winchester district, which includes Swanmore, Wickham, Bishop’s Waltham and Denmead.

While it has dropped 11 places from the 2017 survey, it continues to score highly in the personal wellbeing category.

The happiest adults are also in Rushmoor, Hampshire, with an average rating of 8.4 – significantly higher than the UK average of 7.6.

Russell Galley, Halifax’s managing director, said: ‘While the south east continues to have the most locations in the top 50, we’ve seen northern areas perform particularly well on education while they also benefit from lower house prices when compared to average earnings.’