Why Victorious shuttle buses will be the cleanest in Hampshire

THE company which will run shuttle buses at Victorious festival this weekend says they are the most environmentally-friendly in the south of England.

Xelabus will run the X25 frequent bus link between The Hard Interchange and Clarence Pier, and will use diesel/electric hybrid buses.

In traffic and moving off from bus stops they use electrical power, and once the bus reaches 20mph the engine takes over. So in queuing traffic there are no emissions.

The company says this technology enables fuel consumption to be reduced by 35 per cent along with harmful greenhouse gasses including carbon dioxide.

Xelabus is the first bus company in southern England to operate buses to this standard and the company is planning to continue investing in cleaner greener buses.

Xelabus chairman Philip Blair said: ‘We feel we are at the forefront in operating cleaner greener buses and as it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure we clean up the environment this is our contribution!’

The X25 will operate from midday to 11pm every 20 minutes on Friday and from 9am to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Xelabus will also run the X30 route from Lakeside and the Farlington playing fields to Southsea Common from Friday to Sunday.