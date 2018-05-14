WI Group hits out at collapse of coach firm

THE latest fallout from coach company Vision Travel International going into liquidation has seen a group being left out of pocket to the tune of £650.

Members of Catherington WI were left disappointed when they found out they had lost the sum paid for their trip to London – despite only paying the money a couple of days before the Cosham firm announced it was closing.

The group had planned to go to Covent Garden and the Royal Chelsea Hospital. Members have since booked with another company but have had to fork out for the journey twice after not being reimbursed by Vision Travel International.

‘We find it very hard to understand how they took our money when they must have known the firm was in trouble,’ member Jenny Rowney said.

‘Fortunately another coach firm has offered to take us but it is more expensive.

‘It means we have a big hole in our finances which will take a huge amount of fundraising to fill. We are all very disappointed and saddened.’