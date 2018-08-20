Wickham welcomes back annual fair

FAMILIES will be able to enjoy a range of activities and demonstrations at an annual fair.

A Taste of Wickham is returning to the village next month at Wickham Square.

The event will have stalls selling produce from the area, food, drinks and crafts along with five cooking demonstrations and live music from five bands.

Dance performances, magic shows and stilt walkers are also part of the entertainment. There will be free crafts for kids, free face painting, free tasters and a free park and ride.

A Taste of Wickham is on September 9 between 10am and 4pm.