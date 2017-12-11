Will Portsmouth get snow?

A Met Office spokesperson has revealed that Portsmouth will not be getting snow this week.

The south has been hit with rain, wind and sleet this morning but that will soon change, said the weather expert.

The spokesperson said: ‘Portsmouth will continue to see rain and some sleet throughout the morning, but that should clear up this afternoon. Temperatures will drop slightly tonight and tomorrow will be a nice, clear day with spots of sunshine.

‘The weather will stay cold throughout the week. More rain is expected from Thursday with a chance of more sleet but we do not expect any snow to fall in Portsmouth.’