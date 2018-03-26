Win an Amazon smart speaker with city council’s foster care quiz

GADGETS are up for grabs in a World Autism Awareness Week competition led by Portsmouth City Council.

As the annual drive is kick-started for another year today, the authority’s fostering department has challenged residents to learn more about what it takes to be a carer.

It comes as the council launches a bid to recruit 10 new foster carers to look after children of all ages on the autism spectrum.

To be in with a chance of winning an Amazon Echo or Amazon Dot smart speaker, residents can read Portsmouth City Council’s (PCC) introduction to fostering on its ‘Foster Portsmouth’ Facebook page – before following a link to take a quiz on facts from the text.

Reflecting on the fostering process, Alison Jeffery, director of children’s services for PCC, said: ‘You can foster regardless of ethnicity, sexuality, gender, whether single or part of a couple, or whether you rent or own your own home.

‘A spare room is needed for all fostering options, and we are particularly keen to speak to anyone with any childcare experience, or experience of working with young people or people with disabilities, whether personal, professional or voluntary.’

Multiple options are available to foster carers, including full-time careers, fostering around employment and respite care.

Competitive allowances also come with commitment.

To enter the competition and be in with a chance of winning a prize, click here.

Or to learn more about fostering, call (023) 9283 4071 for an informal chat, visit foster.portsmouth.gov.uk, or email fostering@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.