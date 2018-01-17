Wind warning is issued for the area

Have your say

Forecasters have warned that ‘very strong winds’ and gales are on their way to Portsmouth tonight.

The Met Office has said that today is likely to be bright and chilly with some rain coming later.

But tonight the rain is forecast to get heavier, with the winds becoming very strong in the early hours.

The Met Office have said that it will see ‘coastal gales or severe gales developing later’.

Tomorrow the winds will start off strong at first but will then ease, and it’s set to be another bright and sunny, with scattered showers.

Friday is set to be cold and windy, with more scattered wintry showers.