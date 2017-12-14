Winter wonderland at Portchester house raises cash for charity

PENGUINS, polar bears and reindeer are not animals normally found in an English garden.

But Bill and Barbara Wright have decked out their lawn with a range of Christmas animal lights to raise money for charity.

The pair, from Portchester, have been brightening up their street for the past 15 years with the range of festive characters including Father Christmas and snowmen.

The winter wonderland draws in families from across the area and takes nearly four weeks of putting together.

Bill said: ‘I originally started doing the display for my children when they were young.

‘When we moved to Portchester 15 years ago, I kept adding pieces to get the scene we have at the moment.

‘Families really love it and children are encouraged to come into the front garden and have a look around. We love seeing their smiles and they have a super time looking at the lights.’

Bill puts the lights together in his spare time and starts in the first week of November. Doing a couple of hours a day, he is usually finished in time for December 1.

Mostly, the couple use the same models and characters but do sometimes buy more to add in.

For only the second year, Bill and Barbara have decided to use the incredible display to raise money for charity.

So far, they have raised £110 for the Rocky Appeal at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

The appeal is currently raising money for the Da Vinci robot which performs keyhole surgery on hard-to-reach places in the body.

Bill added: ‘The Rocky Appeal is something I have supported for a long time, since I was part of the Portsmouth Joggers.

‘The work Mick does is really important and we are keen to support him.

‘Last year we raised money for charity and people donated £164 but we are already at £110 so I hope we reach the £200 target.’

The lights are turned on between 5pm and 9pm.