Woman, 21, arrested over ‘stabbing conspiracy' after row spills out from University of Portsmouth library

DETECTIVES are quizzing a 21-year-old woman over a conspiracy to cause a serious injury after a row in a library spilled out into a park and a man was stabbed in the hand.

Five or six people were spotted arguing in Ravelin Park, just by the library in Cambridge Road, as students walked to seminars and lectures.

Blood trailed across the pavement running through Ravelin Park. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-2639)

Police said a 23-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his hand in an altercation.

Now officers have arrested a 21-year-old woman from Portsmouth over the incident.

She was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. She remains in custody, a Hampshire police spokeswoman said.

Fellow student, Tim Buttle, 27, added: ‘My friend was in the library at the time and said there was one person who was wanting to fight upstairs. The whole incident then just spilled outside.’

Accountancy student, Jacek Toymoszuk, 19, saw some of what happened on his way to a seminar.

Jacek said: ‘I was heading across the park to my seminar when I saw a group of around five or six people who seemed to be arguing. I had my earphones in and so couldn’t hear what was said but people certainly seemed to be angry.’