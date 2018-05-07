Woman airlifted to hospital after falling off horse near seafront

Have your say

A WOMAN has been hospitalised after an incident with a horse in Hayling Island.

Lifeboats from Portsmouth RNLI were scrambled to Hayling seafront earlier today.

The woman had fallen from her horse on a tidal sandbank.

The smaller lifeboat was tasked directly to the shallow beach to treat and secure the injured rider while the Atlantic lifeboat crew was required to assist with securing a helicopter landing zone for secondary paramedic assessment and evaluation.

The woman has been taken to hospital for evaluation.