Woman airlifted to hospital after party at luxury hotel in The Solent

Have your say

A 35-year-old woman had to be airlifted to hospital after a party with friends at the Spit Bank Fort in The Solent.

Friends dialled 999 at 10.30pm last night when the woman started fitting and drifting in and out of consciousness.

Two lifeboats from Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service were mobilised by UK Coastguard.

Two ambulance paramedics met the GAFIRS Lifeboat crews at the station in Stokes Bay to be transferred to the fort and the GAFIRS’ smaller inshore lifeboat (ILB) was launched immediately to transfer the crew to the fort to assist the Coastguard Rescue 175 Helicopter, which had also been mobilised, with a high line transfer.

GAFIRS coxswain Steve Ray said: ‘The ILB was first on scene and put two crew on board the fort to assess the casualty.

‘She had been fitting and drifting in and out of consciousness.

‘We were soon following the smaller boat up with the lifeboat and transferred two more crew members on to the fort and the paramedics.’

GAFIRS crew readied the roof of the fort for the winchman, who descended and helped ready the casualty for transfer to hospital.

The woman was then airlifted to Queen Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.

In total the operation lasted nearly three hours and was GAFIRS’ 28th of the year.

GAFIRS is an independent lifeboat based in Gosport and receives no funding from the RNLI.

For more information visits GAFIRS.org.uk