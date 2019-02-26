Woman confirmed dead in Hampshire car pile-up 

POLICE are investigating a fatal car crash after a woman has been confirmed dead following a collision.

The accident happened on the A30 in Hartley Wintney, north Hampshire.

The road was shut both ways on Sunday after two cars crashed near Grange Lane soon after 2pm.

A woman in her 60s, who had been driving a red Suzuki Alto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers were injured with one left with potentially life-changing injuries.

The driver of the other car – a black Audi A4 – was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or who saw the Audi driving on the A30 between Blackwater and Hartley Wintney before it happened.

You can contact police on 101, quoting 44190067127.